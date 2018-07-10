At Dr Haathi aka Kavi Kumar’s funeral, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team bids him an emotional goodbye

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team came together at Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi’s funeral at Mira Road, Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Kavi’s Taarak Mehta co-stars and the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi were there to pay them his last respects, apart from the late actor’s family members.

Best known for his portrayal of Dr Hansraj Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Azad died suddenly Monday morning following a massive cardiac arrest. Kavi was not married and stayed with his mom, dad, sister and brother.

Kavi played the role of Dr Haathi on Taarak Mehta for nine years, having replaced actor Nirmal Soni, who played the role for a year since the show’s inception, in 2009. Apart from working on the small screen, he also featured in a few films including Aamir Khan’s Mela, Jodha Akbar and Funtoosh.

On Monday, Azad was unwell and was taken to Mumbai’s Wokhardt Hospital after he complained of discomfort. However, doctors announced him dead on arrival.

“We are very sad to inform loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azaad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning. He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly Loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything,” the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, said in a statement.

Taarak Mehta’s rep also revealed that despite being unwell for the last few days, Kavi was still reporting for the shoot of the show. “He spoke to Asit on phone that he won’t be coming for the shoot today as he was unwell. He has been unwell for the last few days but was still reporting for work.”

