This ‘lazy momo’ without maida is viral: 5 tips to perfect this healthy monsoon snack

The recipe doesn't require you to knead a dough. You just need to dip the ball of finely chopped veggies or minced meat, in dry rice flour. Check out a video of how it's made, and our top tips to get the trend right!

Craving momos but want to skip refined flour? The viral ‘Lazy Momo’ or ‘Aalsi Momo’ trend uses rice flour instead of maida to recreate the dumpling experience. On Instagram, several home cooks and food influencers are reinventing the dumpling game using the 'Aalsi Momo' trick.

Here are five tips to ensure they turn out perfectly!

1. Remove excess moisture from the filling Whether you're using vegetables, paneer, soya, or minced chicken, squeeze out excess water before seasoning. This prevents the momos from breaking apart during cooking.

2. Season generously Rice flour has a neutral taste, so a flavourful filling is key. Add ginger, garlic, green chillies, soy sauce, and a little oil to keep the stuffing juicy and delicious.

3. Coat evenly with rice flour Shape the filling into small balls and coat them thoroughly with rice flour. An even coating helps create a dumpling-like outer layer.

4. Repeat the flour-and-water coating process For a sturdier covering, dip the balls in water and coat them with rice flour two to three times. This builds up the outer layer and prevents them from falling apart.

5. Don't overcook Whether steaming or boiling, cook the momos for about 5–6 minutes. Overcooking can make the rice flour coating too soft and affect the texture.

Serve hot with chilli oil or a spicy garlic-tomato chutney for the ultimate monsoon snack.