Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Haathi remembered by Tapu: Kavi uncle was the happiest person I knew

The sudden death of Dr Haathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad left the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team shocked. The fans of the hit TV show also took to social media to share their grief. The actor who played Dr Hansaraj Haathi had been a part of the show for almost eight years died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Monday, he was 45.

If it was the show’s lead Jethalal, played by actor Dilip Joshi, who was shocked to hear of Azad’s death, Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu told Spotboye that he found it hard to believe the news when he heard it first. “I was out for a meeting when my mother informed me about it (Azad’s death). For a few minutes I couldn’t believe what she said. It is such a shocking news. He was the happiest person I have ever met in my life. I haven’t ever seen him sad. He used to be always laughing and making others laugh,” Bhavya, who quit Taarak Mehta some time back, said.

Bhavya said that Taarak Mehta’s Dr Haathi used to be Tapu Sena’s go-to person for treats. “Though I have now left the show but he was the one who I used to always remember. Such a foodie, we used to eat a lot together. Every day after my meal I used to go to his vanity asking for a chocolate. He used to be loaded with it.”

The show’s producer Asit Modi also wrote, “Mere @TMKOC_NTF Pariwar ke #Hathibhai nahi Rahe. Hathi mere Saathi Aap Hamara saath chhod ke chale gaye. Yeh sahi baat nahi hui. Bhagwan unke atma ko shanti de. Aaj Sab ko Hansane wale @TMKOC_NTF me Sab dukhi hai Hathi bhai!”

Azad’s last rites will be conducted this afternoon at a crematorium in Mira Road.