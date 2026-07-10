'Way too long': Erling Haaland criticises VAR delay after Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss

Erling Haaland has taken aim at the officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, questioning the lengthy VAR delay that preceded Kylian Mbappe’s first-half penalty miss in France’s quarterfinal win over Morocco earlier today. Erling Haaland is not happy at all. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Watching from afar as his Golden Boot rival stepped up to the penalty spot, the Norwegian striker quickly took to Snapchat, sharing an image of a clearly annoyed Mbappe on his television screen with the blunt caption: “Need to wait 5 min to take a penalty is too long.”

He exaggerated the exact time slightly (it was 3 minutes and 10 seconds) but his core sentiment was shared by millions of viewers globally. It had seemed like a straightforward call, after Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui brought Mbappe down inside the box with a poorly-timed tackle. However, the game ground to a sudden halt for an agonisingly long VAR review. While the video officials scrutinised the replays from every possible angle, Mbappe paced the penalty area, engaging in an animated chat with the on-field referee.

By the time play finally restarted, the mental toll was evident. Mbappe stepped up and shot a weak, uncharacteristic effort straight at Yassine Bounou, allowing the Moroccan goalkeeper to pull off a brilliant diving save, and spurning a golden opportunity for Les Bleus to take the lead.

Fortunately for France, the penalty blunder did not derail their World Cup campaign. Mbappe quickly brushed off the mistake. Right on the hour mark, he made amends for his earlier error, curling a spectacular shot from outside the box to finally give Didier Deschamps' side the lead.

Ousmane Dembele finished the job later in the half. Embarking on a mesmerizing solo run, the winger slipped a fine finish past Bounou's outstretched hand to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Roy Keane questions 'unfair' penalty delay Haaland was not the only high-profile figure defending the French forward. During the half-time broadcast, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane delivered a scathing assessment of the officials, fully agreeing with Haaland's take on the delay.

“Listen, it is unfair,” Keane argued on live television. “Why does he have to wait three minutes? Time is the enemy for a striker when you’re waiting."

A longer wait slows down the adrenaline and gives space for mind games and creeping doubts to fester in the attackers' mind. “You’re giving the advantage back to the goalkeeper and the team who’ve conceded the penalty, so it’s not right,” he added.

But France march on. They have safely secured their spot in the semi-finals, where they will face the winners of Saturday's quarter-final between Spain and Belgium.