The ‘jelly’ craze: The nostalgic trend winning the monsoon season

Just when we thought our wardrobes were firmly rooted in neutral dressing and quiet luxury, jelly has emerged as one of the season’s biggest style statements. Brands like Kurt Geiger have launched crystal-embellished jelly shoulder bags (Photo: Kurt Geiger/Instagram)

From designer flats and transparent handbags to juicy makeup and glass-like nails, the nostalgic trend is as practical for the monsoon as it is playful. We break down what it actually means and what’s driving the obsession.

What is the jelly trend, exactly? Inspired by the transparent plastic shoes and toys of the 1990s and Y2K eras, the jelly trend brings translucent, glossy textures to fashion and beauty.

In fashion, jelly shoes and bags are typically made from soft, flexible PVC or silicone while in beauty, ‘jelly’ refers to products with bouncy, gel-like textures that deliver a fresh, hydrated finish.

Adding some bounce to your feet Forget the scratchy, glittery jelly shoes from your childhood. This season, luxury labels are remaking the material to look super chic. The Row’s woven jelly flats have become one of the season’s must-have shoes, while Chloé, Tory Burch and Jimmy Choo have introduced clear designs that look elegant. Saint Laurent, too, embraced the trend with see-through footwear on the runway, proving the barely-there aesthetic is having a major fashion moment.

Where to buy

Mellisa, India ( ₹3999.20)

Chloé (approx ₹71,5)

Jimmy Choo (approx ₹38,184)

The jelly bag boom The modern jelly bag is structured and stylish. Brands like Kurt Geiger have launched crystal-embellished jelly shoulder bags, while new labels like Très Gelée are leading the pack with sleek, geometric silicone handbags in candy colours. Even contemporary brands like Thirty Years have embraced the translucent bag look. These aren’t just fashionable but functional too, as they are waterproof and stain-proof.

Fashion stylist Vhikram Sseth explains why it works so well: “The jelly trend resonates because it blends nostalgia with modern luxury. I see jelly evolving into more elevated, refined interpretations with sophisticated materials and styling.”

Where to buy

Tory Burch (approx ₹18,595)

Kurt Geiger ( ₹15,000-22,000)

Thirty Years (approx ₹5030)

Babymoon (for kids) ( ₹349-649)

Beauty sees a glossy shift The obsession has moved into beauty routines too, inspired by the Korean glass skin trend. For instance, Milk Makeup’s famous Cooling Water Jelly Tint has introduced gel-based blushes and high-shine lip balms. Beauty expert Richa Agarwal explains why Gen Z loves it. “They’re drawn to the jelly trend because it’s playful, expressive and highly Instagram-friendly, while also being practical, lightweight and skin-friendly,” she says, adding, “Jelly makeup is quick to apply, easy to blend and gives the skin a fresh, juicy, hydrated glow without looking heavy or overdone. Glossy jelly textures photograph beautifully. In beauty, we’re seeing this through jelly blushes, lip tints, glossy balms, gel highlighters and translucent Korean jelly nails, while brands are launching skincare-infused gel formulas that combine hydration with sheer colour.”

Where to buy:

Milk Makeup (cooling water jelly tint) (approx ₹3,300-4,732)

Kaybeauty ( ₹1,199)

Revolution ( ₹765)

Your cheat sheet to embracing the trend For your clothes: Pair clear or colourful jelly flats with linen sets, breezy summer dresses or your favourite relaxed jeans

For accessories: Keep your outfit neutral and let a transparent PVC handbag or a colourful jelly mini bag do all the talking

For beauty: Keep it fresh and simple with a swipe of jelly blush, a glossy lip, and a semi-sheer manicure



(Written by Vibhuti S)