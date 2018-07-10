Taarak Mehta’s Dr Haathi had revealed how he almost died 8 years ago due to weight issues

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dr Haathi, actor Kavi Kumar Azad, is no more and the fans are still coming to terms with the reality. Talking about Azad’s death on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Taarak Mehta maker Asit Kumar Modi told mid-day, “After his health scare in 2009, he promised to take better care of himself. He was not married and considered the Taarak Mehta team as family. Often, he would bring home-cooked food for the entire team. He would tell me, ‘When I come to the set, the people here make me forget all my troubles’.”

We came across an old interview of the actor where TV’s Dr Haathi had detailed that he had to go for a surgery all those years back. He spoke about how he collapsed on the sets one day and was on a ventilator. “I had to be wheeled into the hospital. I was almost a dead case,” Kavi said in the interview.

Calling the fact that he was still alive a miracle, he added that he has faced weight issues since he was a child. “Since childhood, I’ve been a butt of many jokes. I would completely avoid going out. People would laugh at me. Professionally, it was a cumbersome task. I would get tired easily. I couldn’t walk a step without it being a task – if I did, it would be like a robot. Even getting into the car was a task. Medically, I was a mess. I was breathless even while doing routine tasks and I had severe sleep apnea,” he said.

While he said his quality of life improved afterwards, his sudden death has left his team and fans aggrieved. RIP Dr Haathi.