Power dressing decoded: How to pick the right blazer length for your pantsuit

When Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir appeared in a crisp white pantsuit featuring a noticeably cropped blazer at the ongoing NATO Summit, the look garnered attention online over the jacket’s length. Many contrasted it with the longer blazers often favoured by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who opted for a green pantsuit with a longer jacket.

While shorter jackets create a youthful, contemporary silhouette by visually elongating the legs, longer blazers project authority, structure and a more classic tailored aesthetic. Neither is inherently better. Experts say the answer lies in balancing proportions and getting the right tailoring and fit.

For fashion designer Ashna Vaswani, the conversation about jacket length begins much earlier than the final hem. “Tailoring begins long before the first seam is stitched. It begins with proportion,” she says. She explains that a successful suit isn’t built around a single element. Instead, every component - from the shoulders and waist to the trousers and shoes - works together to create visual harmony.

She continues, “The shoulder establishes presence. The waist creates intention. The trouser completes the architecture. Its length is never an isolated decision; it determines how the silhouette meets the ground, how the body moves through space and how light travels across the garment.”

Vaswani adds that fabric plays a key role in determining a suit’s silhouette. While structured textiles hold their shape, softer fabrics create movement, meaning the jacket length should complement both the material and the wearer. For anyone investing in a pantsuit, she recommends focusing on strong tailoring rather than chasing trends. One final tip: always try on a suit with the shoes you plan to wear, as heel height can subtly alter how the jacket and trousers fall together.