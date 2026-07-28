Kai Cenat and Tyla reunion: What happened during Disney World livestream? Fans say streamer 'realized he has no chance'

During the livestream, people online noted that Kai Cenat was doing everything to avoid eye contact with Tyla. Reacting to this, one person wrote, “Bro was looking everywhere except at Tyla. The secondhand embarrassment is real.”

A video is going viral on social media in which people are saying that Cenat realized ‘he has no chance’ with Tyla after asking about her crush. He asked, "how many letters is in person's name," to which Tyla replied, "depends." When he asked again, she said, "four." Cenat responded, "okay okay all right all right," visibly looking disappointed.

Kai Cenat and Tyla , both 24, reunited on livestream for the first time since their viral 2024 "we're friends though" exchange, broadcasting together from Disney World on Monday. Cenat had announced the reunion in an Instagram post promoting Tyla's return to his stream.

RaKai's ‘kiss’ comment In another moment from the stream, Tyla did not seem pleased when RaKai joined Kai Cenat's chat. However, Cenat did not immediately say he said but when Tyla asked, Cenat responded, "you wanna know what he said," before revealing, "he said 'kiss.'" Tyla immediately replied, “no.”

The moment sparked reactions online, with one user writing, "Bruh u can tell shes annoyed of him and his chat. She just there waiting to get payed for her time."

Another commented, "Looks like Tyla just hit the mute button on that romance plot twist."

Someone else wrote, “Poor Tyla. Nervous smile, pretending to enjoy the moment. But we all know why she's there, to promote a new album. She couldn't care less about Kai.”

However, one user wrote, “This two really look good together.”