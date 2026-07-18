Tyla's latest accessory? A glitter tattoo advertising her new album

Singer-songwriter Tyla turned her album rollout into a Y2K fashion moment at the exclusive A*POP record release party held on Thursday at 77 London in Central London. Hosted for a select group of fans, known as Tygers, and music industry insiders, the singer debuted a glittery temporary lower-back A*POP tattoo that doubled as a stylish teaser for her second studio album, due on July 24.
Leaning into early-2000s nostalgia, Tyla paired the sparkling ‘tramp stamp’ with a white criss-cross bralette, a low-rise stone-wash Gucci denim skirt and crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels. Slicked-back hair, barely-there accessories and body glitter ensured the temporary tattoo remained the centrepiece of the look.
The 14-track A*POP features previously released singles CHANEL and SHE DID IT AGAIN, a collaboration with Zara Larsson, and marks the Grammy-winning South African star’s sophomore album following her 2024 self-titled debut. The fashion-forward reveal aligns with the Y2K aesthetic that has become central to Tyla’s personal style and the visual identity of the new era. HTC
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More