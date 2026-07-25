'You've got mail': Zohran Mamdani's tax warning to luxury homeowners sparks fury

He added, “Today, we sent notification letters to property owners, letting them know that our new pied-à-terre tax is coming soon. The best city in the world deserves the best parks, libraries, and schools in the world. That’s only possible when we all pay our fair share.”

Mamdani announced the upcoming tax by writing on X: “If you have a second home in New York City worth more than $5 million, check your mailbox when you’re back in the five boroughs because you’ve got mail.”

Supporters say the tax will help fund public services, while many critics argue it could push wealthy property owners, jobs and investment out of New York. The criticism came largely from Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators and other public figures responding on social media.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing strong criticism after celebrating New York’s new pied-à-terre tax on luxury second homes. In a post on X, Mamdani said owners of second homes worth more than $5 million should expect notification letters about the new tax.

According to Fox News, the post had been viewed more than 10 million times by Friday morning. Many conservative voices said the mayor’s message appeared to mock wealthy New Yorkers instead of encouraging investment in the city.

Republicans and others slam Mamdani Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X, “Never elect a politician who: (1) sees your money as his slush fund, (2) loves Karl Marx, or (3) uses French words like ‘pied-à-terre’ to disguise new, confiscatory taxes he wants to impose to redistribute wealth.”

Republican Sen. Ashley Moody posted, “Socialism - Florida’s best real estate agent.”

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GOP strategist Mehek Cooke wrote, “NYC’s pied-à-terre tax hasn’t even started and brokers already say owners are calling to sell. Empty units don’t tip [doormen] or pay supers. You’re not taxing the rich. You’re firing the working class that depended on them.”

Other critics also weighed in. Tom Fitton posted, “More incitement. Communist @NYCMayor celebrates a confiscatory tax targeted at a select few.”

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, reporter Chuck Ross, Manhattan Institute fellow Rafael Mangual, and civil rights attorney David Pivtorak also criticized Mamdani’s remarks in separate posts on X.

Kathy Hochul’s luxury second-home tax The debate over the tax began months earlier. In April, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mamdani introduced the proposal targeting second homes in New York City valued at more than $5 million.

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The annual surcharge is expected to raise about $500 million from wealthy out-of-state property owners. Mamdani has said the money would support programs including free childcare, cleaner streets and safer neighborhoods.

However, critics, including billionaire Ken Griffin, have argued the policy could encourage wealthy residents to leave New York, taking investment and jobs with them.