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    From frying to tadka: These kitchen chimneys handle heavy smoke with ease

    All of these chimneys come with a high efficiency BLDC motor and they offer a suction capacity of up to 1600 m3 per hour.

    Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 09:30:58 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1600m3/hr 60cm Curved Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Smart On| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 10Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-QPPC60FLE-IND)View Details...

    ₹16,890

    ...
    Check Offers

    Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1600m3/hr 60cm Curved Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Smart On| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 10Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-QPPC60FLE-IND)View Details...

    ₹16,890

    ...
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    EMI Offers

    ₹2,815x 6 months₹16,890
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    KAFF ASHPRO SUPER 75 cm, 1450 m³/hr Suction Filterless BLDC Kitchen Chimney | Dry Heat Auto Clean | | Touch & Gesture Control | Matte Black | LED Lights | Oil CollectorView Details...

    ₹15,690

    ...
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    Faber Atom 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Filterless T-Shape Chimney|Built In Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|8Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood ATOM BLDC TC FL HC SC BK IN 60View Details...

    ₹15,220

    ...
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    Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details...

    ...
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    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Best chimneys for Indian kitchens. (HT)
    Best chimneys for Indian kitchens. (HT)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    Indian cooking is not for the faint hearted people. While it is packed with flavours, it's also full of smoke, grease and oil fumes. Whether you are cooking a spicy curry or deep frying snacks or grilling paneer and other veggies, the delectable aromas from the food are often accompanied by smoke and spice fumes, which is why having a chimney with high suction power becomes a necessity. Modern chimneys not only remove smoke, odours, and grease, but they also help in purifying the air, which in turn makes cooking and areas surrounding the open kitchen more comfortable.

    To find out which models truly deliver, we evaluated some of the most popular high-suction kitchen chimneys available in India and compared their suction performance, noise levels, auto-clean functionality, filterless technology and smart features. We also factored in how well they handled Indian cooking. After thoroughly evaluating all models, these are the top models that we would recommend in 2026. But before we get into the specifics, let's quickly walk you through the factors that you should consider while buying a chimney in India.

    Factors to consider while buying a chimney for an Indian kitchen

    Size of the chimney: Look for a 60cm chimney if you have a two-burner of three-burner stove. Alternatively, look for a 90cm chimney if you have a four-burner stove.

    Suction capacity: If you cook regularly, look for a chimney with a suction capacity ranging between 1,200 to 1,500 m3 per hour for effectively removing smoke from tadkas and frying.

    Motor technology: Always opt for a BLDC motors as they offer a high suction power along with high energy efficiency and lower noise.

    Ducted or ductless design: Prefer ducted chimney design over ductless models as they throw the smoke and grease directly outside your home.

    Filter type: Either look for baffle filters or go for a filterless design.

    Best chimneys for Indian kitchens

    This slant chimney comes with an elegant black tempered glass finish, which is ideal for modern Indian kitchens. It offers a 1600 m³/hr suction capacity and an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which effectively removes smoke, oil fumes, and odours. It comes with a filterless design and thermal auto-clean system that reduces maintenance, while smart features such as touch and gesture controls, heat sensor, aeration technology, and Auto On/Off make everyday cooking more convenient.

    Specifications

    Size
    60 cm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Suction Power
    1600 m³/hr
    Filters
    Filterless Thermal Auto Clean
    Special Features
    Slant Glass Design, Touch & Gesture Control, Heat Sensor, Aeration Technology, Auto On/Off, LED Lamps

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good suction power

    ...

    Low noise level

    ...

    Excellent design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some buyers have reported inconsistent installation

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this chimney's low noise level, good suction power, and stylish appearance, while also considering it a value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and low noise level.

    2. Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1600m3/hr 60cm Curved Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Smart On| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 10Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-QPPC60FLE-IND)

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    This chimney features a sleek black finish with a curved profile and it is powered by a BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of 1600 m³/hr to remove smoke, grease, and other cooking odours. It gets filterless intelligent auto-clean technology that reduces maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls, Smart On technology, and LED lighting make operation easier. In addition to this, its low-noise performance ensures a quieter cooking experience at home.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Suction Power
    1600 m³/hr
    Filters
    Filterless
    Special Features
    Intelligent Auto Clean, Smart On Technology, Touch & Motion Sensor Control, Low Noise Operation (42 dB), LED Lights

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good suction power

    ...

    Excellent design

    ...

    Good quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this chimney's good suction power, and stylish appearance. They also consider it easy to use and value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

    This chimney comes with a black tempered glass finish, which is ideal for modern Indian kitchens. It is equipped with a high-performance BLDC motor that provides a suction capacity of 1450 m³/hr. This motor effectively removes smoke, grease, and cooking odours from heavy Indian cooking. It comes with a filterless design with an oil collector that minimises cleaning effort, while features like gesture and touch controls, auto-clean technology make everyday cooking simpler.

    Specifications

    Size
    75cm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Suction Power
    1450 m³/hr
    Filters
    Filterless
    Special Features
    Auto Clean Technology, Gesture & Touch Controls, Tempered Glass Design, LED Lights, Oil Collector

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good suction power

    ...

    Excellent design

    ...

    Effective gesture controls

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this chimney for its strong suction, premium design, and ease of maintenance. Many buyers say it efficiently clears smoke generated during frying and grilling.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

    This chimney comes with a sleek black tempered glass finish and it is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of up to 1500 m³/hr. This suction power makes it ideal for everyday Indian cooking. It gets filterless auto-clean technology with an oil collector that reduces maintenance. It offers nine speed levels that can be controlled using both touch and gesture-based controls. Additional features include mood lighting and charcoal filters.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Suction Power
    1500 m³/hr
    Filters
    Filterless with Oil Collector
    Special Features
    Auto Clean Technology, Gesture & Touch Control, BLDC Motor, Mood Lighting, Oil Collector, LED Lamps

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good suction power

    ...

    Good build

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this chimney for its strong suction performance and elegant design. They also appreciate it for its overall product quality.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

    This chimney comes with a black tempered glass finish and inclined design. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, efficiently removing smoke, grease, and odours from heavy Indian cooking. It comes with a filterless auto-clean technology that minimises maintenance. It gets nine levels of speed controls that can be controlled using touch and motion-based sensors. Additional features include motion sensing and touch controls.

    Specifications

    Size
    60cm
    Type of Motor
    BLDC Motor
    Suction Power
    1500 m³/hr
    Filters
    Filterless
    Special Features
    Motion Sensor Control, Touch Control, Filterless Auto Clean, BLDC Energy-Efficient Motor, Inclined Tempered Glass Design, LED Lamps

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good suction power

    ...

    Good build

    ...

    Elegant design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    High noise levels

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this chimney for its good suction power and professional installation. They appreciate its elegant appearance and consider it worth the price.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

    Top 3 features of the best chimneys for Indian kitchens

    NAMESIZESUCTION POWERTYPE OF MOTOR
    Glen Hood KOPPA HSR 60 Kitchen Chimney60cm1600 m3/hourBLDC
    Crompton QuietPro Plus60cm1600 m3/hourBLDC
    KAFF ASHPRO SUPER75cm1450 m3/hourBLDC
    Faber Atom60cm1500 m3/hourBLDC
    Elica 60cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney60cm1500 m3/hourBLDC

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of chimney models with both DC and BLDC motors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of chimney models with a BLDC motor and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motor, suction technology, filters and more and the impact these features have on their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying best chimneys for Indian kitchens
    Yes, for most Indian homes. Filterless chimneys use centrifugal force to separate grease from smoke, eliminating the need to clean mesh or baffle filters regularly. They also maintain consistent suction and require less maintenance.
    An auto-clean chimney uses a heating element to melt accumulated grease, which is collected in an oil tray.
    A BLDC (Brushless DC) motor is more energy-efficient, quieter, and durable than a traditional motor. It also offers better suction while consuming less electricity, making it ideal for frequent cooking.
    Yes. Motion sensor chimneys let you turn the chimney on, off, or adjust suction with a simple hand gesture. They're especially useful when your hands are wet or oily while cooking.
    Kitchen chimneys primarily remove smoke, steam, grease, and odours. While they improve ventilation, they do not significantly cool the kitchen. Proper ventilation or an exhaust fan may still be needed.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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