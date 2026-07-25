From frying to tadka: These kitchen chimneys handle heavy smoke with ease

Best chimneys for Indian kitchens. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Indian cooking is not for the faint hearted people. While it is packed with flavours, it's also full of smoke, grease and oil fumes. Whether you are cooking a spicy curry or deep frying snacks or grilling paneer and other veggies, the delectable aromas from the food are often accompanied by smoke and spice fumes, which is why having a chimney with high suction power becomes a necessity. Modern chimneys not only remove smoke, odours, and grease, but they also help in purifying the air, which in turn makes cooking and areas surrounding the open kitchen more comfortable.

To find out which models truly deliver, we evaluated some of the most popular high-suction kitchen chimneys available in India and compared their suction performance, noise levels, auto-clean functionality, filterless technology and smart features. We also factored in how well they handled Indian cooking. After thoroughly evaluating all models, these are the top models that we would recommend in 2026. But before we get into the specifics, let's quickly walk you through the factors that you should consider while buying a chimney in India.

Factors to consider while buying a chimney for an Indian kitchen Size of the chimney: Look for a 60cm chimney if you have a two-burner of three-burner stove. Alternatively, look for a 90cm chimney if you have a four-burner stove.

Suction capacity: If you cook regularly, look for a chimney with a suction capacity ranging between 1,200 to 1,500 m3 per hour for effectively removing smoke from tadkas and frying.

Motor technology: Always opt for a BLDC motors as they offer a high suction power along with high energy efficiency and lower noise.

Ducted or ductless design: Prefer ducted chimney design over ductless models as they throw the smoke and grease directly outside your home.

Filter type: Either look for baffle filters or go for a filterless design.