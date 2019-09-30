Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani’s return as Dayaben confirmed by show’s makers

tv

After months of will-she-won’t-she, Disha Vakani is all set to return as Dayaben, confirmed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. The actor has been on a maternity break since 2017 and wasn’t replaced on the show.

Talking to Times of India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

Modi also said that the makers and Disha share a good relationship and they want to take the story forward after her two-year absence. “Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show,” he explained.

Earlier, Dilip Joshi – who plays Disha’s onscreen husband Jethalal on the show – had said he hoped she will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, Kyunki… was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character,” he had said in an interview.

Disha married businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015; she gave birth to daughter Stuti in November 2017. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she had done bit roles in films like Devdas and Jodha Akbar.

