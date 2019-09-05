Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham Society welcomes Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi

tv

Ganpati celebrations are in full swing on the sets of TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actors not just celebrate the festival in their Gokuldham Society but also celebrated it with a lot of enthusiasm with their families.

Like every year, the people of Gokuldham Society have welcomed Lord Ganpati and Master Bhide has shouldered the entire responsibility of organising the Ganeshotsav Pandal as well as arranging for the food and other requirements. The women will be seen busy with their wardrobe choices and preparing modaks on the show this week. On this auspicious occasion, the starcast opened up about the festival and what they like the most about it.

Residents of the Gokuldham Society welcome Lord Ganpati.

Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Aatmaram Bhide says, “This festival is particularly very special to me because not only do I celebrate Ganeshotsav with everyone in Gokuldham society but I also host Ganpati Bappa at my home. And throughout the duration of his stay with us, the entire atmosphere feels spiritual. I feel very fortunate that I get to worship Ganeshji with both my professional and personal families. For the occasion, my wife prepares special modaks, which I get to the sets to share with my co-artists. Also, just like we bring eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa in Gokuldham, similarly, we bring only eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home. It is important for us all to protect the environment while we celebrate our festivals.”

Residents of the Gokuldham Society prepare modaks for the Ganpati celebrations.

“Like every year, this year too we are going to celebrate Ganeshotsav with full excitement and energy. Also this year, Bhide has taken the responsibility of sorting everything out by himself so there is very little to worry about. What I find special about Ganeshotsav is that the festival brings everyone together and during this time of the year, the atmosphere remains spiritual and charged,” says Shyam Pathak who plays the role of Patrakar Popatlal the show.

“This year, Ganeshotsav is going to be doubly special for me and I’m very excited. For so many years I have only watched people of Gokuldham society especially Tapu sena in TMKOC celebrating the festival but with Bappa’s blessings I will now have the privilege of celebrating with them on the show. I pray to him that he keeps showering his blessings on us forever. I usually attend Ganpati celebrations at few of my friends’ place and will do the same this year as well. I have watched how Gokuldham society has always stressed on hosting eco-friendly Ganpati idols only and so I always promote the same idea amongst my neighbours and friends. One more special reason that I like this festival so much is that I get to eat a variety of sweet treats in the form of Prasad,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu on screen.

“We host Ganpati Bappa every year at home and all through the duration of his stay, the atmosphere remains vibrant with the aartis and pooja. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to host and serve Ganapti Bappa with both my personal and professional families. On the sets, as soon as they say ‘action’, the aarti commences, we all get completely engrossed in praying and none of us even feel that we are in the middle of a shoot. It is with his blessing that the show has run for over eleven years and even today the audiences continue to shower us with their love. We pray that our viewers continue to love us and Bappa’s blessings remain with us forever,” says Sonalika Joshi who plays the role of Mrs Madhavi Bhide.

