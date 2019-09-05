Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Sonam Kapoor is a vision in red as she visits Andhericha Raja, watch

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor visited Andhericha Raja on Thursday to seek blessings of Ganpati during the ongoing festivities. The actor, who has been wearing only red for the promotions of her film The Zoya Factor, again wore a red kurta for her pandal outing.

Looking stunning in the red attire with her centre-parted hair tied in a bun, Sonam paired her look with traditional Ganpati design earrings. The actor whispered something in the ear of an idol of a rat, considered to be Ganpati’s vehicle, as per the popular belief of communicating one’s wish to the almighty. The actor was also gifted a yellow dupatta during her visit to the pandal.

During the day, Sonam also shared an unseen childhood picture on her Instagram account in line with the promotions of her film. She is seen twinning with younger sister Rhea Kapoor in red and wrote, “Being a lucky charm in red even as a kid! #ThrowbackThursday #TheZoyaFactor @rheakapoor.”

Her fans loved the picture. A fan wrote “World’s cutest kids” while another termed it as the “Cutest overload”.

Sonam plays Indian cricket team’s lucky charm in the film based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel, The Zoya Factor. South star Dulquer Salmaan plays the male lead and the captain of Team India while Angad Bedi is in a prominent role. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor as her father on screen.

Asked if she considers herself lucky in real life, Sonam told IANS in an interview, “The meaning of my name Sonam is ‘lucky’ and when I was conceived my father’s life actually changed. During that period, his films like Ram Lakhan and Tezaab did really well, so my parents think that I am very lucky for them. A couple of astrologers have read my janam patri (birth chart) and they said that I am lucky for the man in my life so, I don’t know. I believe a bit in luck but I believe a lot in destiny and everyone has to work hard. So, I feel it is the combination of these three things. I feel eventually whatever happens, happens because it is meant to happen because of your karma and which can be hard work so, God only knows what is right and what is wrong. I think we Indian inherently believe in combination of these aspects.”

The first song Lucky Charm from the film shows Sonam emerging as Indian cricket team’s lucky charm and the goddess of luck. It throws light on several superstitions we grew up believing. The film is set to release on September 20.

