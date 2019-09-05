Kiku Sharda shares bill of 78,650 for a coffee and a tea, says he is not complaining

tv

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:35 IST

Comedian Kiku Sharda is vacationing in Bali and was amused to have paid an enormous amount for a cup of coffee and a tea. A popular face on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku shared a picture of the bill on Instagram but said he wasn’t complaining that he was charged 78,650 for two beverages.

The twist is that he was charged in Indonesian rupiah, which translates to 0.0051 rupee in Indian currency. Sharing the picture of the bill, Kiku wrote, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.” Kiku ended up paying 35,000 rupiah for a cappuccino and 30,000 rupiah for tea, plus 13,650 rupiah service tax.

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

A lot of fans of the comedian, who plays several characters on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, had a good time laughing over the matter. A fan wrote, “Sir hotel name .. room number sab disclose kr diya ... ab Acha or bacha yadav k fans pahunch jaenge (Sir you have disclosed hotel name and room number, now the fans of Acha and Bacha Yadav will reach your location).” To this, Kiku replied, “Haan par main bhi nikalne ke baad hi post kiya , ab koi faida nahin (I have posted after checking out of the hotel, its of no use now).”

Another fan took a dig at him and shared a picture of his onscreen character Acha Yadav and wrote, “London Se Tumhara Bhai Aayega Usko Batana (Tell them your brother is coming from London).”

Haan par main bhi nikalne ke baad hi post kiya , ab koi faida nahin — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

This comes a few weeks after actor Rahul Bose made headlines for sharing his bill of Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel in India. Twitter had a field day cracking jokes and sharing memes about the cost of two bananas. Twitterati had asked if they were quoted in gold or the were the last ones on the planet. The excise and taxation department later constituted a team to investigate the matter.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 12:35 IST