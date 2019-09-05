War song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor turn up the heat in this beachy, sunny number

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:22 IST

The first song for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action film War is out. Titled Ghungroo, the song is a groovy, peppy romantic number featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor.

Kumaar has written the lyrics for the song that has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Arijit SIngh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices for the party number. The song is a spin on classic song ‘Ghungroo toot gaye’.

Watch the song here:

As per a Mid Day report, the song has been shot on the beaches of Positano on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. It is the first Bollywood song to be shot there. “The Vishal-Shekhar composition is a foot-tapping number. As soon as Siddharth heard the composition, he was clear that the song had to exploit Hrithik’s dancing skills to the optimum while presenting a never-before-seen locale on the big screen. After discussing a few location options, Siddharth and choreographers Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia thought the pristine beaches of Positano will be a perfect backdrop for the party track. Over 150 dancers were flown in from Milan to match steps with Hrithik,” a source told the tabloid.

The report also quoted director Anand as saying, “Everything about War is about the scale. With Ghungroo, we will present the most good-looking beach day party to the audience. No other film or artiste has ever shot a song on the Amalfi Coast because of the exclusiveness this destination brings. I’m glad we will be the first film to show the locale in all its glory.”

Talking about the film, Tiger had earlier said, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:07 IST