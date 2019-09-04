Tiger Shroff on how Boom’s failure affected his family: ‘Our furniture was sold off one by one, had to sleep on floor’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:13 IST

Tiger Shroff has revealed in a new interview how his family was affected by the failure of his mother Ayesha Shroff’s production Boom and his father Jackie Shroff’s erratic financial decisions. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor talked to GQ magazine about the failure of Boom and the havoc it wrecked on him and his family.

Boom, a 2003 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and marking the debut of Katrina Kaif, was produced by Tiger’s mother Ayesha. The film was leaked before it could hit theatres and turned out to be a big flop. Tiger was 11 at the time but realised what was happening to his family’s financial condition.

“I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life,” he said to the magazine.

The experiment his parents did with Boom cost them heavily. Therefore, Tiger finds it difficult to walk out of the mould that has been set for him with movies like Baaghi.

“You think of Shah Rukh sir (and) think ‘Romance King’. You (look at) Salman Khan, (and) think ‘Bhaijaan’. Each one of these guys has a label. That’s important in an industry that has so much competition. Every time I do something offbeat, (the audience has) not been as kind, to me. A Flying Jatt or Student Of The Year 2. In A Flying Jatt, I was a bumbling superhero, afraid of heights, fights and of using powers. In SOTY 2, I was a college guy getting bullied. It didn’t go down well with my audience. I don’t think they could digest me coming from Baaghi 2 to being beaten up by college students,” he said about his roles.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mondal’s popularity: ‘Imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success, it won’t last’

Tiger made his film debut with Heropanti in 2014 opposite Kriti Sanon. Since then, he has worked in two hit Baaghi movies with Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani. In Student of the Year, he starred opposite newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

He will now be seen with Hrithik Roshan in action film War. The film wrapped up last week and will release on October 2 this year.

The film, which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, will see both the actors pitted against each other in a massive showdown. It is produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:13 IST