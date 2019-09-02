Arjun Kapoor calls Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff ‘regular actors’, fans take offence

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:24 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller, War. Amid the countdown to the film’s release on October 2, Tiger posted a photo from the sets of the film that got an interesting remark from actor Arjun Kapoor.

Sharing a picture of himself sitting on the floor with co-star Hrithik and director Siddharth who’s sitting on a chair, Tiger wrote, “I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours! #onemonthtogo #2ndoct #war #hrithikvstiger.” To this, Siddharth replied, “@tigerjackieshroff I got a lot more than just your back.”

Calling Siddharth (seen in blue denim shirt and shorts) a legend, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “The Legend & 2 regular actors...”

Arjun is known for his hilarious and good-natured comments on the social media posts of his industry friends. However, this did not go down well with some of Hrithik and Tiger’s fans who raised objection to Arjun’s comment. A fan wrote, “Hrithik is not a regular actor actually he’s Legend.” Another wrote, “What does he mean regular actor?” One more fan took a dig at Arjun and wrote, “Look who’s talking about regular actors.”

Hrithik also took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video from the film’s wrap-up celebration. He captioned the image: “I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I’m going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after.”

Tiger is pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik in War. The film boasts of some gravity defying action scenes and has been shot in exotic locations. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 15:22 IST