Hrithik Roshan shares a video from wrap celebration on War sets: ‘I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie War is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. And, the team has wrapped up filming for the action flick on Sunday.

As they culminated the shoot, the crew dined on an enormous cake which had the films’ poster as the icing over it. Announcing the wrap on Twitter, the official handle of Yash Raj Films clipped a video featuring the celebrations post pack up. Actors posed for pictures and selfies along with cutting the scrumptious cake! The upcoming feature is seemingly high on its budget as it has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the globe.

Hrithik shared a video and wrote on Twitter, “I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left.”

I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left 😬https://t.co/YGgPu1bRy0 pic.twitter.com/RQW0C3lyDa — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 1, 2019

And to put fans’ curiosity to rest, makers dropped the highly action-packed trailer last month. It featured an intense rivalry between Kabir (Hrithik) and his student (Tiger). Tiger, who was then tasked with killing Kabir, flaunted some jaw-dropping stunts. The film even turned out to be the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

Also read: Neetu Singh on Rishi Kapoor’s cancer diagnosis: ‘I was devastated, my kids were devastated. But then, I think I became his mother’

With Siddharth Anand in the director’s chair, the upcoming feature is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is slated for a release on October 2 this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 18:53 IST