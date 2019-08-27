Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans fire shots at Salman Khan, Govinda, Rishabh Pant

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:57 IST

Released on Tuesday amid much excitement, the first trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film War has already inspired their fans to come up with hilarious memes. As always, the targets are diverse. This time, fans have focussed on the education system - Hrithik’s character calls Tiger his student in the trailer - sibling rivalry, and Salman Khan.

Others caught in the firing line include cricketer Rishabh Pant, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. Popular lines of dialogue that were lampooned include, “Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” and “Main nahi sochunga,” and “Aap kissi aur tak pahunche, usse pehle main aap tak pahunchuga.”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ??



Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0 — ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer

Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega.



*Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.*



My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019

When you abuse in front of your elder siblings and they say

"Ye kya gali de rahi hai"



Me:#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/oGgIiH7vpd — Shreya (@MetalAlchemistt) August 27, 2019

M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer

Teacher caught me cheating in exam pic.twitter.com/GUjEigdep2 — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) August 27, 2019

James Cameron to Govinda: pic.twitter.com/FONXeO4AAF — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) August 27, 2019

The trailer promises a high-octane action thriller, which pits Hrithik and Tiger’s spies against one another. When Hrithik’s character, Kabir, goes rogue, the authorities send his former pupil, Tiger’s Khalid, to chase him down.

Much has been promised about the film’s big-budget action. Tiger had told IANS recently, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

After a trailer launch event was scrapped, director Siddharth Anand said that the reason was that they couldn’t put together an event that could live up to the scale of the film, so they decided to do away with one completely. Teasing the film’s high pedigree, Anand told DNA, “We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in our country. So, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers together to design some of the most outlandish and visually-spectacular sequences. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood and on the other, we have Mr Oh, who is an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.”

Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana, War is slated for an October 2 release. Both Hrithik and Tiger are coming off hits - Super 30 and Student of the Year 2, respectively.

