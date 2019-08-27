Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans fire shots at Salman Khan, Govinda, Rishabh Pant
The first trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film, War, has inspired hilarious memes online, with fans setting their targets on everyone from Salman Khan to Rishabh Pant.bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:57 IST
Released on Tuesday amid much excitement, the first trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action film War has already inspired their fans to come up with hilarious memes. As always, the targets are diverse. This time, fans have focussed on the education system - Hrithik’s character calls Tiger his student in the trailer - sibling rivalry, and Salman Khan.
Others caught in the firing line include cricketer Rishabh Pant, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. Popular lines of dialogue that were lampooned include, “Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” and “Main nahi sochunga,” and “Aap kissi aur tak pahunche, usse pehle main aap tak pahunchuga.”
Here are some of the best reactions:
#WarTrailer— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 27, 2019
Govinda: I love your dress sense
Ranveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/oBlaIsXeXw
Bhai to people sleeping on footpaths #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/68PJUOifvk— Wit Mantri🎭 (@Aryyaaawn) August 27, 2019
Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ??— ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019
Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0
#WarTrailer— Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019
Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega.
*Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.*
My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt
When you abuse in front of your elder siblings and they say— Shreya (@MetalAlchemistt) August 27, 2019
"Ye kya gali de rahi hai"
Me:#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/oGgIiH7vpd
M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019
*Rishbha Pant While Batting*#INDvWI#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/lL4nqZsGor— V¡nay🏏 (@CRICKETDUDE_) August 27, 2019
#WarTrailer— Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) August 27, 2019
Teacher caught me cheating in exam pic.twitter.com/GUjEigdep2
James Cameron to Govinda: pic.twitter.com/FONXeO4AAF— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) August 27, 2019
The trailer promises a high-octane action thriller, which pits Hrithik and Tiger’s spies against one another. When Hrithik’s character, Kabir, goes rogue, the authorities send his former pupil, Tiger’s Khalid, to chase him down.
Much has been promised about the film’s big-budget action. Tiger had told IANS recently, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”
After a trailer launch event was scrapped, director Siddharth Anand said that the reason was that they couldn’t put together an event that could live up to the scale of the film, so they decided to do away with one completely. Teasing the film’s high pedigree, Anand told DNA, “We want to push the benchmark of action movies that are made in our country. So, we are bringing two of the biggest action choreographers together to design some of the most outlandish and visually-spectacular sequences. On one hand, we have Andy R Armstrong from Hollywood and on the other, we have Mr Oh, who is an outstanding martial arts action choreographer from South Korea.”
Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana, War is slated for an October 2 release. Both Hrithik and Tiger are coming off hits - Super 30 and Student of the Year 2, respectively.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 27, 2019 16:55 IST