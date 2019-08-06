Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s chase scenes in War were shot in 7 countries

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:41 IST

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's chase scenes in War have been shot in seven different countries, says the film's director Siddharth Anand.

"War is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film," Anand said in a statement. One of chase sequences was shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

"Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Bondi Beach is the most picturesque beach that I have ever come across in my life. Since the scene needed to be visually striking, we locked on Bondi Beach for the film. The scene is a big moment in the film and we won't be able to disclose much about it currently," he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 14:40 IST