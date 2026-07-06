Who is Andrea Shaw? Idaho mother who blamed vaccines for twins' deaths, charged with murdering them by suffocation

More than a year after the deaths of her 18-month-old twins, Idaho mother Andrea Shaw has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police announced that Andrea Shaw, 23, was arrested in Boise after a grand jury indicted her on June 29. (Unsplash)

Police announced that Shaw, 23, was arrested in Boise after a grand jury indicted her on June 29. She was booked into the Ada County Jail before being extradited to Payette County to face the charges.

The charges come after a year-long investigation into the deaths of the toddlers, who were found unresponsive in a shared bed in Payette in May 2025.

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Who is Andrea Shaw? Andrea Shaw is a 23-year-old Idaho resident from Payette. She came into the public spotlight following the deaths of her 18-month-old twins in May 2025.

Shortly after the children's deaths, Shaw and her husband appeared on a podcast produced by Children's Health Defense, where they alleged the twins died after receiving three routine childhood vaccinations.

Children's Health Defense is an anti-vaccine advocacy organization that was previously chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he became US Health and Human Services Secretary.

During the podcast interview, Shaw claimed the vaccinations were responsible for her children's deaths. However, no evidence supporting that claim has been publicly produced.

Her attorney, Joe Filicetti, also told KTVB that Shaw recently gave birth to a premature baby on June 25, just days before the indictment was handed down.

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Investigation led to murder indictment According to Payette police, officers responded to a home in May 2025 after the twins were found dead in a shared bed. At the time, police announced that they suspect foul play and that the children's death is being treated as a homicide.

Following more than a year of investigative work, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Shaw with two counts of first-degree murder on June 29.

Filicetti continued to argue that vaccinations caused the twins' deaths. Speaking to Idaho television station KTVB, he said, “I'm not a medical expert, but the medical experts I have, [they] go through a series of [steps] when looking at different complications.”

However, when asked to provide documentation supporting that claim, Filicetti did not produce any evidence.

Police have not released the probable cause affidavit or detailed what evidence resulted in the charges.

According to court records, Shaw's bond was set at $2 million by 3rd District Magistrate Judge Robert L. Jackson.