Who is Andrea Shaw? Idaho mother who blamed vaccines for twins' deaths, charged with murdering them by suffocation
Police announced that Andrea Shaw, 23, was arrested in Boise after a grand jury indicted her on June 29.
More than a year after the deaths of her 18-month-old twins, Idaho mother Andrea Shaw has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police announced that Shaw, 23, was arrested in Boise after a grand jury indicted her on June 29. She was booked into the Ada County Jail before being extradited to Payette County to face the charges.
The charges come after a year-long investigation into the deaths of the toddlers, who were found unresponsive in a shared bed in Payette in May 2025.
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Who is Andrea Shaw?
Andrea Shaw is a 23-year-old Idaho resident from Payette. She came into the public spotlight following the deaths of her 18-month-old twins in May 2025.
Shortly after the children's deaths, Shaw and her husband appeared on a podcast produced by Children's Health Defense, where they alleged the twins died after receiving three routine childhood vaccinations.
Children's Health Defense is an anti-vaccine advocacy organization that was previously chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he became US Health and Human Services Secretary.
During the podcast interview, Shaw claimed the vaccinations were responsible for her children's deaths. However, no evidence supporting that claim has been publicly produced.
Her attorney, Joe Filicetti, also told KTVB that Shaw recently gave birth to a premature baby on June 25, just days before the indictment was handed down.
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Investigation led to murder indictment
According to Payette police, officers responded to a home in May 2025 after the twins were found dead in a shared bed. At the time, police announced that they suspect foul play and that the children's death is being treated as a homicide.
Following more than a year of investigative work, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Shaw with two counts of first-degree murder on June 29.
Filicetti continued to argue that vaccinations caused the twins' deaths. Speaking to Idaho television station KTVB, he said, “I'm not a medical expert, but the medical experts I have, [they] go through a series of [steps] when looking at different complications.”
However, when asked to provide documentation supporting that claim, Filicetti did not produce any evidence.
Police have not released the probable cause affidavit or detailed what evidence resulted in the charges.
According to court records, Shaw's bond was set at $2 million by 3rd District Magistrate Judge Robert L. Jackson.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More