Lowell fire update: Family home on fire on Bridge Street, Massachusetts; scary visuals emerge

Lowell fire update: A fire broke out at a family home on Bridge Street, in Lowell, Massachusetts on Tuesday. Local police urged people to avoid the area from 6th to Willard streets, citing road closures. Crews battling the structure fire in Lowell, Massachusetts. (Facebook/Gina Botticelli)

Flames were seen rising from the roof of a two-storied building. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Firefighters battled the flames with hoses.

As per WCVB, fire crews were also at 34 May St, attempting to put out another blaze at a house. Meanwhile, strong winds reportedly whipped the flames and smoke around. Gusts had reached up to 50 miles per hour, as of Tuesday afternoon, reports indicated.

The fire prompted a multi-agency response and the Nashua Fire Rescue issued a statement on helping out with the Lowell blaze. “Nashua Fire Rescue is currently providing mutual aid to the following communities: Nashua Engine 4 and C4 are operating at a brush fire in Amherst NH on Rt 122. Nashua Ladder 2 is enroute to Lowell MA for station coverage while Lowell operates at a 4th alarm building fire,” they wrote on Facebook.

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Lowell Public Schools also put out a message amid the blaze, saying “Due to a fire on Bridge Street in the Centralville neighborhood, there will be temporary changes to transportation this afternoon. All elementary students with affected bus stops will be redirected to the Moody School - 158 Rogers Street - for pick-up. For middle school students, buses will drop off as close to their regular stops as safely possible. If a bus is unable to reach a stop, students will also be brought to the Moody School. Parents/guardians must bring a photo I.D. to pick up their child from the Moody School. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prioritize student safety.”