Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War teaser is a hit on Twitter and everyone is cracking the same joke

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared the teaser for their upcoming film War on Monday and it was an instant hit with their fans. Several Twitter users could not stop singing praises for the film’s action and their favourite heroes. However, there were also a few who simply could not resist an opportunity to make a fresh meme.

After playing a no-glam mathematician from Bihar in his latest film Super 30, Hrithik was seen as his fit and fabulous self again in the new teaser. While some were impressed by his chameleon-like abilities to change his body and persona to fit any role, others saw themselves in him. Sharing combos of his pictures from Super 30 and War, many joked about the different people we meet in our lives.

“Service based company employee vs Product based company employee,” wrote one Twitter user. “Me in Boys Hostel vs Me outside Girls Hostel,” wrote another. Check out more reactions:

Employee of a..



Service based Product based

Company Company pic.twitter.com/Os4RxKI2bu — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 15, 2019

A similar meme went viral when Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Pati, Patni Aur Woh was revealed. Dressed in a simple shirt and pair of pants, Kartik dons a moustache for his look. People could not help but notice how much more docile he looked in his new look, spawning several memes online.

War also stars Vaani Kapoor and will have a 5-day extended opening weekend, since the film releases on 2 October 2019. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Super 30 is gaining much appreciation from the viewers as it managed to rake in Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 19:48 IST