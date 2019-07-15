Pooja Batra confirms marrying Nawab Shah: ‘He is the man I want to spend rest of my life with’. See pics

Actor Pooja Batra has ended all speculation about her wedding to Nawab Shah and has confirmed that the two indeed tied the knot on July 4 in Delhi. Pooja told Bombay Times in an interview that it was a private affair with only their families in attendance.

“Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week,” she said.

The news of Pooja and Nawab’s secret wedding leaked after they shared photos on Instagram where Pooja can be seen wearing a chooda – traditional bangles worn by newly married women.

Talking about her husband, she said, “We strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly... We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person.”

She revealed that it was Nawab who proposed to her, “He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family.”

Pooja’s first marriage with a US-based doctor ended in divorce. It was not a happy marriage and she said in the interview, “Everybody goes through phases. I survived one of the most difficult ones, as I was alone in a foreign country. But then, that’s life, isn’t it? You learn as you grow and your mindset also changes with time.”

This is the first time Pooja has opened up about her relationship with Nawab. However, both of them often share love-filled photos on Instagram. In June this year, both shared the same photo to make their relationship official. Pooja wrote, “Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate,” while Nawab wrote, “Happiness”. The picture was of Pooja with her back to the camera, as a man holds on to her outstretched hand.

Pooja, a former Miss India, has worked in films such as Viraasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Nayak: The Real Hero while Nawab was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:22 IST