Pooja Batra finds her soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah. See their pics here
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:31 IST
Actor Pooja Batra has found love again. The Viraasat actor is dating actor Nawab Shah, who plays character roles and has appeared in a host of films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Don 2, Lakshya among others.
Pooja, who is a former Miss India and has starred in a number of big ticket films such as Viraasat, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Nayak: The Real Hero, among others, has been away from films for a while now. However, trending pictures of the two together have surfaced lately. In one such a picture, shared by Pooja in June, she writes: “Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate.” Nawab shared the same picture on Tuesday and simply wrote: “Happiness.”
The two travel a fair bit and one such a picture of them together in Goa was shared by Nawab in which he simply wrote: “One.” The tight shot shows Pooja indulgently looking at him as he looks ahead. On June 5, on the occasion of Eid, Nawab had shared a similar picture of him holding on to Pooja’s hand as she has her back to the camera and had written: “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all.”
In April Nawab had shared a number of pictures from the sets of Dabangg 3, in which he stars with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. Sharing a selfie with a dozing Prabhudeva (or intently seeing something on phone) in the backseat of the car, he had written: “Mad house talent !! director Prabhudheva #dabbang3#prabhudeva#actorsprepare#growthmindset.” He had shared another picture, this time with Salman and simple written “On set...”.
First Published: Jun 19, 2019 15:28 IST