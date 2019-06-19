Pooja Batra finds her soulmate in Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah. See their pics here

Actor Pooja Batra has found love again. The Viraasat actor is dating actor Nawab Shah, who plays character roles and has appeared in a host of films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Don 2, Lakshya among others.

Pooja, who is a former Miss India and has starred in a number of big ticket films such as Viraasat, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Nayak: The Real Hero, among others, has been away from films for a while now. However, trending pictures of the two together have surfaced lately. In one such a picture, shared by Pooja in June, she writes: “Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate.” Nawab shared the same picture on Tuesday and simply wrote: “Happiness.”

The two travel a fair bit and one such a picture of them together in Goa was shared by Nawab in which he simply wrote: “One.” The tight shot shows Pooja indulgently looking at him as he looks ahead. On June 5, on the occasion of Eid, Nawab had shared a similar picture of him holding on to Pooja’s hand as she has her back to the camera and had written: “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all.”

In April Nawab had shared a number of pictures from the sets of Dabangg 3, in which he stars with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. Sharing a selfie with a dozing Prabhudeva (or intently seeing something on phone) in the backseat of the car, he had written: “Mad house talent !! director Prabhudheva #dabbang3#prabhudeva#actorsprepare#growthmindset.” He had shared another picture, this time with Salman and simple written “On set...”.

