Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra and Flip 8 are here: Price, top features and everything that's new

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked July event in London today wherein it launched its next generation of foldable display smartphones. Unlike past years, the company this year introduced not two but three foldable display smartphones, signaling that it is as serious about its foldables as it is about its Galaxy S series devices. This year's lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which succeeds last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which succeeds last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which features a brand new form factor. Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra succeeds the Galaxy Fold 7. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

All of these new foldable phones come with top of the line hardware, a brand new display and hinge technology and an updated Galaxy AI that has been optimised for each of these form factors. This updated Galaxy AI brings features such as Now Brief, Now Nudge, and Gemini Intelligence to users' fingertips. They also get Samsung Knox for security. Samsung has also added a new layer of security called Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which is aimed at protecting the Personal Data Engine on these foldables phones. For the unversed, Personal Data Engine (PDE) brings context-aware and personalized AI experiences to the new Z Series devices. Other security features include Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, and Secure Wi-Fi.

Here's everything you need to know about these newly launched smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 specifications The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, as mentioned before, gets a new form factor. It gets a notebook-like shape and Samsung says that its display ratios are designed around the way people naturally consume content throughout the day. This phone weighs just 201g. When folded, it gets a display ratio of 10:16, and when folded it maintains the display ratio of 4:3.

On the design front Samsung has introduced a new Flex Titanium technology which brings a titanium-based display structure to this device. This new structure is aimed to make foldables thinner while maintaining durability. It is combined with a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate that strengthens the display, absorbs pressure and impact, and reduce crease visibility over time.

On the specifications front, the Galaxy Z Fold8 gets a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1,848 x 2,448 pixels. The cover display, on the other hand, measures 5.5-inch. It gets Dynamic AMOLED 2X WUXGA+ panel with a resolution of 1,248 x 1,972, and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. This smartphone gets a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display, a 10MP main camera and a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF, OIS and 2X optical quality zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens with Quad Pixel AF.

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and it coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 17-based One UI 9. Coming to the battery, it gets a 4,800mAh dual battery with a 45W adapter and a 20W fast charger and for connectivity it has 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth v6.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes in four colour variants -- Graphite, Cream, Lavender and Pistachio.