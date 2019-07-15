Super 30 box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan’s film earns estimated Rs 50 crore, stays steady

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s new film Super 30 is only growing from strength to strength at the box office, having earned an estimated Rs 50 crore in the first weekend. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday.

Super 30 opened on Friday with Rs 11.83 crore and went on to show a solid growth on Saturday with Rs 18.19 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday: “#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz.”

The film has also done well internationally. Sharing the collections of the film abroad, Taran tweeted, “Super30 Overseas Day 1: $ 902k [₹ 6.18 cr]... Key markets...North America: $ 226k Middle East: Thu $ 192k, Fri $ 331k UK: $ 35k ANZ and Fiji: $ 47k Rest of the world: $ 71k.” The film stars Hrithik as Bihar math teacher Anand Kumar who coached underprivileged student to crack the exam to elite IITs.

Irrespective of a new release, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh refuses to slow down. The film’s fourth weekend total stood at Rs 10.34 crore taking its overall total to Rs 259.94 crore in India business.

Sharing the information, Taran Adarsh wrote: “#KabirSingh has a super-strong Weekend 4... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 259.94 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 10.34 cr Total: ₹ 259.94 cr India biz. ATBB.”

Proving that no matter what the challenge, good content prevails is Article 15. Tweeting about the film’s prospects, Taran wrote on Sunday that the film made Rs 55.83 crore after its third weekend and if current trend continued, it would touch Rs 60 crore mark. He wrote: “#Article15 jumps again... Inches closer to ₹ 60 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 55.83 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, according to a report in Box office India report, Spider-Man: Far From Home was a hit “collections of 73 crore nett apprx in 11 days”.

