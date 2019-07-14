Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda refuses to watch Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Why would I watch that film?’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame after an acclaimed performance in Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has said that he has no interest in watching the film’s remake, Kabir Singh. The central role of an alcoholic, abusive medical student has been played by actor Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi film, also directed by the original’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Speaking at a press interaction for his upcoming film Dear Comrade, Deverakonda was asked if he’s seen Kabir Singh, to which he replied, according to Cinema Express, “Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, why will I watch again?”

Kabir Singh has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, making over Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office, exceeding the industry’s expectations. Arjun Reddy was also a box office hit. Both films have been criticised - Kabir Singh more than Arjun Reddy - for glorifying toxic masculinity. Both Vanga and Shahid have repeatedly denied the claims.

A recent interview with Anupama Chopra in which Vanga seemed to condone violence in the name of love was harshly criticised on the internet. He later told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments.”

Deverakonda added that Vanga has been asking him to watch the film, but he won’t budge from his decision. He said, “I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit, because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there.”

Kabir Singh has defied negative reviews, a non-holiday release date and several other obstacles to become a blockbuster. The film now faces competition from Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, which has made Rs 30 crore in two days of release.

