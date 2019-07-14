Super 30 box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan-starrer shows huge growth, collects around Rs 30 crore

Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Bihar-based mathematician named Anand Kumar, is on the way to becoming a hit. The film opened to Rs 11.83 crore on Friday and witnessed a tremendous growth on Saturday with an almost 50% increase in domestic box office collections.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the second day collections of the film are estimated to be around Rs 17-18 crore, which takes its total to Rs 30 crore. The film had opened higher than Hrithik’s last release, Kaabil.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the first day numbers of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri Rs 11.83 cr. India biz.”

#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

The film has also garnered a good response in overseas markets. Sharing the collections of the film abroad, Taran tweeted, “Super30 Overseas Day 1: $ 902k [₹ 6.18 cr]... Key markets...North America: $ 226k Middle East: Thu $ 192k, Fri $ 331k UK: $ 35k ANZ and Fiji: $ 47k Rest of the world: $ 71k.”

#Super30 Overseas Day 1: $ 902k [₹ 6.18 cr]... Key markets...

North America: $ 226k

Middle East:

Thu $ 192k, Fri $ 331k

UK: $ 35k

ANZ and Fiji: $ 47k

Rest of the world: $ 71k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead besides Aditya Shrivastava and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Watch: Celebrities praise Hrithik’s Super 30

Also read: Super 30 movie review: Hrithik Roshan tries hard in this ordinary film about an extraordinary man

Super 30 is competing with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 and Hollywood film Spider-Man: Far From Home at the ticket windows. Kabir Singh has now crossed the Rs 250 crore mark and stands at Rs 252 crore four weeks after its release. Article 15 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and has now entered its third week with collections of Rs 53 crore.

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

#Article15 begins Week 3 on a steady note... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 53.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Spider-Man has reportedly collected Rs 63 crore at the domestic box office and continues to remain steady in its second week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 09:11 IST