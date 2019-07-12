Super 30 gets rave reviews: Hrithik Roshan is phenomenal, says Karan Johar as Gujarat CM praises its message

Actor Hrithik Roshan saw the release of his film Super 30 on Friday and took to Twitter to personally thank critics, friends and industry members for praising the film. The film is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar and has Hrithik in the title role.

Karan Johar praised Hrithik’s performance in the film and wrote, “Super 30 has a hugely strong and relevant message!!!! It has heart wrenching moments that move you to tears! @iHrithik is so so brilliant!!!!! Nuanced.. assured...rock solid and yet always the moviestar you want him and love him to be!!! He is OUTSTANDING!!!!!” The actor thanked him for supporting him at all times.

Hrithik also thanked Farah Khan for praising the film and replied, “From scolding me on the sets of KNPH (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai), to praising my performance today - we have come a long way :P ;) Thank you Farah.”

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also watched the film and shared his response on Twitter. He shared a picture with Anand Kumar and wrote, “Super 30 is a film that showcases life of struggle with all its reality. @teacheranand is an epitome of a simple teacher inspiring and becoming a ray of hope for the needy. @iHrithik has done admirable role to capture the essence of Anand’s character. Best wishes.”

Blessed to receive a compliment as such coming from you. Moments like these make me feel proud to be a part of stories that touch lives!



Sham Kaushal saluted the team of the film and said, “Super30 is one of the best films I have ever seen. So heart touching & relevant. Hrithik Roshan is the heart & soul of the film @iHrithik & is simply outstanding. My humble salute to each & every person who contributed to making such a beautiful film.”

Many other Bollywood celebrities also hailed Hrithik for his performance. “Super30 has its heart in the right place!!Absolutely loved the film!! So well made and such good performances! @iHrithik you are so so so good, seeing you perform gave me goosebumps! I’m a proud fan! @mrunal0801 you are lovely!! @TripathiiPankaj sir..you’re my favourite,” wrote Kriti Sanon.

Vaani Kapoor tweeted, “@iHrithik how phenomenal are you, @super30film is superlative and your performance is so stellar and extremely inspiring!! You truly are a man made for this art.”

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:35 IST