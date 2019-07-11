Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar and dose of reality: Why Super 30 is likely to be a hit

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set for one of his most anticipated film, Super 30, which releases Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

Talking about Super 30’s prospects at the box office, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The buzz is very good ever since the launch of the trailer. Quality of content matters a lot these days and Hrithik is coming after two years so all his fans are waiting for the film. The early reports coming in are also positive. Unlike Hrithik’s earlier films which have action, song and dance, it is not a commercial mass-entertainer but surely promises quality content.” He predicted the film opening at around Rs 12 crore at the back of Hrithik’s star power.

Here’s a look at the reasons that might make Super 30 a success.

Hrithik Roshan

There is a reason why they are called stars – they pull crowds to the theatres and ensure big opening for their films merely on their star power, irrespective of the film and its story. With Super 30, we get to see Hrithik onscreen after years and his fans will certainly flock to theatres simply to watch him on the silver screen.

Also read: Anand Kumar reveals he has brain tumour, says ‘wanted Super 30 to be made while I am alive’

Anand Kumar

It is not the first time that a film is being made on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar – documentaries and small films have already been based on him. However, Super 30 is the first time that a Hindi commercial film will share his success story with the audience. Audiences, especially Indian audiences, have hearted rags-to-riches and inspirational stories.

Super 30

Under Anand’s initiative Super 30, he selects 30 underprivileged and meritorious students and train them for cracking IIT JEE, entrance exams to the coveted IIT. He also pays their expenses during the course of training. Such a humanitarian and successful cause is bound to touch hearts, more so when seen on the celluloid with additional doses of melodrama and the magic of cinema. Talking about the film, Anand Kumar recently told HT, “This film depicts struggle. It not only talks about the teacher who could not complete higher studies but also the stories of several poor students who dream big to crack IIT-JEE. There is no dearth of talent in the country. It needs to be nurtured, and an able teacher can shape the future of millions of poor students who cannot afford coaching or to study in good schools, by giving a little direction.”

Touch of reality

Films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho and Mulk have proved that Bollywood audience has moved beyond the aura of Swiss locales and the grandeur of billionaire families and is now showering love on stories that belong to Indian heartland and are closer to reality. Super 30 is likely to encash on the new wave of love for reality in Hindi films. Talking about the film, Hrithik recently told HT, “For me, Super 30, Anand Kumar’s journey, is a beautiful and inspiring story that tells the children of the world to dream the impossible. It is also a film that will show us why India is on its way to becoming a superpower.”

Pankaj Tripathi

He was known as a supporting actor earlier, but Pankaj has gained his own fan following with his National Award for Rajkummar Rao’s Newton and, more recently, with his brilliant performance in the web shows Sacred Games and Mirzapur. His presence is a bonus for fans. Super 30 also boasts of talented actors including Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 20:00 IST