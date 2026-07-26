Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 26 to Aug 1, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions for every zodiac sign

Aries Weekly Prediction The week begins on a positive note, with luck working in your favour. Income may improve, delayed results start arriving, and good news related to children, education, or family brings happiness. Your mind may jump between tasks, so focus on completing one thing before starting another. A minor disagreement with your spouse could briefly disturb the mood, but patience will prevent it from growing. Weekly Horoscope (Pinterest )

Midweek brings supportive work conditions, productive conversations, and encouragement from seniors or influential people. Business owners may receive promising enquiries, while students perform best with disciplined study sessions.

The second half of the week is rewarding. Recognition, stronger business prospects, and progress in a long-pending goal are likely. Financially, things improve, but avoid making rushed investments simply because confidence is high. The weekend supports romance, family time, and savings. A postponed journey may actually work in your favour, while property decisions are better delayed. Spend wisely and avoid emotional purchases.

Taurus Weekly Prediction The week starts cautiously. Drive carefully, avoid unnecessary risks, and don't allow outside frustrations to affect your home life. A disappointing conversation may test your patience with your spouse, but a sincere apology will resolve more than a lengthy explanation. Financially, avoid risky investments or impulse spending.

By midweek, the atmosphere becomes much lighter. Income improves, children bring encouraging news, and your efforts receive appreciation. Spiritual activities or quiet reflection help restore emotional balance. Business owners can explore new opportunities, provided they research carefully.

The latter part of the week is especially favourable for work. Recognition from seniors, an additional income opportunity, or valuable professional contacts may appear. Students regain focus after a slow beginning. Family life also becomes more peaceful, with romance and emotional warmth returning by the weekend.

Gemini Weekly Prediction The week begins with support from your spouse, family, or close partner. Practical help with finances, studies, or household matters makes life feel more manageable. Business owners may receive partnership offers or positive legal developments, while students benefit from organised routines.

Midweek brings a few challenges. Delays, disappointing news, or differences of opinion may affect your mood. Drive carefully, avoid reviving old arguments, and be mindful of your diet. Financially, this isn't the time for unnecessary spending or risky decisions.

By Friday, confidence returns. Professionals handle presentations well, stalled work resumes, and lovers enjoy meaningful moments together. Extra income or appreciation may arrive through children or younger family members. Even if your mind remains restless, channel that energy into completing pending work rather than worrying about what you can't control.

Cancer Weekly Prediction The week opens with renewed confidence and productivity. Students study well, professionals handle responsibilities efficiently, and business owners may discuss expansion or travel. Social gatherings and family events also lift your spirits.

Midweek requires greater discretion. Workplace competition or hidden jealousy may surface, so keep your plans private. Avoid borrowing money or pushing yourself beyond your limits. Health also deserves attention.

Support arrives through your spouse or business partner during the second half of the week. New business proposals, legal progress, or help from in-laws restores confidence. Singles may receive a serious relationship proposal.

By the weekend, blocked finances begin moving, though one incomplete result may leave you wanting more. Marriage and family relationships need patience, particularly regarding expenses or relatives. Avoid major investments, eat well, and protect your energy.

Leo Weekly Prediction You begin the week full of enthusiasm. Work feels rewarding, students perform well, and those involved in sports, arts, or public roles may receive appreciation. Social events and family gatherings bring happiness, while romance also looks promising.

Midweek encourages discretion. Keep workplace strategies, financial plans, and personal matters away from gossip. Avoid unnecessary conflicts with colleagues and pay attention to your health by maintaining regular meals and proper rest.

Towards the weekend, partnerships become more supportive. Your spouse or business partner strengthens your confidence, while romance flourishes through simple moments together. Financially, shift your focus towards savings rather than unnecessary spending. Enjoy yourself, but don't allow one enjoyable outing to create avoidable expenses.

Virgo Weekly Prediction The week begins with comfort and emotional stability. Family support, especially from parents, helps resolve practical matters. Discussions around home improvements, property, or vehicles may begin, but avoid unnecessary purchases.

Midweek boosts your confidence. Students become more focused, professionals handle responsibilities smoothly, and business owners benefit from travel or expansion plans.

The second half of the week is particularly strong financially. Family celebrations, encouraging news, or successful investments bring satisfaction. Savings grow steadily, though speculative opportunities should still be approached carefully. Enjoy the weekend but maintain balance in both spending and lifestyle.

Libra Weekly Prediction The week begins with mixed emotions, but one clear decision helps you regain momentum. Work demands increase, yet your sincerity earns appreciation. Students make steady progress by following structured routines. Drive carefully and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Midweek brings warmth through family, neighbours, and old friends. Property or vehicle discussions may begin, but practical choices will serve you better than emotional ones.

The second half of the week supports romance, career growth, and financial improvement. Singles may attract genuine interest, while professionals benefit from recognition or expansion opportunities. Confidence rises, but speculative investments should remain moderate. The weekend brings happiness through family and social respect.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction The week begins with courage and fresh determination. Short journeys, important conversations, and bold decisions move life forward, but avoid rushing financial matters or vehicle purchases. A disagreement with your spouse may simply reflect temporary stress rather than deeper issues.

Midweek requires persistence. Students succeed through disciplined study, while professionals earn results through consistent effort. Small expenses can quietly increase, so keep your budget under control.

The weekend brings emotional relief. Delayed payments, property matters, or financial progress restore confidence. Family harmony improves, your spouse offers support, and your mother brings comfort. Prioritise healthy routines, proper sleep, and simple meals to finish the week feeling refreshed.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction The week starts with confidence and positive social energy. Business owners may receive new enquiries, professionals enjoy greater support, and students gain early momentum. However, don't commit to everything simply because opportunities appear attractive.

Midweek demands patience. Short work trips or ambitious projects may increase pressure, while workplace stress could affect your relationship if you're not careful. Financial opportunities exist but require proper research before acting.

The weekend restores emotional balance. Encouraging news from children or younger relatives brings happiness, while relationships become warmer. Avoid fresh investments until your judgment feels clearer, and take care of your health by reducing screen time and improving your sleep routine.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction The week begins with financial pressure and rising responsibilities. Expenses may increase, family matters require attention, and patience will be tested. Avoid unnecessary purchases and postpone major investments. Midweek brings welcome improvement. Respect grows, family relationships become warmer, and multiple sources of income may emerge. Your communication becomes more effective, though major commitments still deserve careful thought.

By the weekend, confidence returns. Students regain concentration, professionals receive better responses from seniors, and short journeys prove productive. Drive carefully, maintain healthy routines, and avoid carrying stress into your evenings.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction The week begins steadily, with finances remaining balanced but progress feeling slow. A postponed journey or delayed property matter may initially disappoint you, but the delay could ultimately work in your favour. Students benefit from help received through classmates or mentors.

Midweek supports sensible financial planning and long-term investments. Your communication skills improve, strengthening both professional and personal relationships. However, overwork and irregular routines may leave you feeling physically tired.

The second half of the week brings renewed confidence. Children, younger family members, or colleagues offer encouraging news, while useful networking opportunities improve career prospects. The weekend favours love, study, and steady financial growth.

Pisces Weekly Prediction The week begins with improved working conditions and greater peace of mind. Seniors appreciate your efforts, influential contacts become more accessible, and concerns related to your father ease. Your mother, however, may require extra care and attention.

Midweek brings financial progress, stronger professional recognition, and increasing social respect. Business owners receive fresh opportunities, while salaried professionals benefit from positive workplace developments. Appreciation feels rewarding, but avoid making impulsive investments.

The latter part of the week remains productive. Delayed wishes begin moving forward, savings strengthen, and important paperwork progresses smoothly. Travel or property plans may change unexpectedly, but the adjustment is likely to benefit you. Spend the weekend with family, rest well, and prepare calmly for the week ahead.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)