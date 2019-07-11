Super 30 celeb review: Hrithik Roshan gives us movie of the year, says Farah Khan; Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani watch it too

Actor Hrithik Roshan is returning to the silver screen after two years with Super 30, a film inspired from the true story of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who coached students from underprivileged sections of society for the elite institutes like the IITs.

After a special screening of Super 30 on Wednesday, early reactions from Bollywood are already in. While filmmaker Farah Khan called Super 30 ‘film of the year’, Yami Gautam termed it a ‘must watch’.

The Om Shanti Om director, in a series of tweets, spoke highly of the film. She went to the extent of calling it, the ‘Movie of the Year’. She wrote: “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You.”

She followed it up with another tweet which said: “Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow.” “And can’t forget #AnandKumar .. what a story n what an inspirational life #super30,” she continued.

Hrithik’s Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam tweeted, “‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH.”

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was clearly overwhelmed after watching the film. He wrote on Twitter: “#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena”

The film is set to release on July 12 and the makers held a screening in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities. Actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sonali Bendre, Aayush Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nikhil Dwivedi, Daisy Shah and Vaani Kapoor attended the screening. Also seen were director Farah Khan, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Many members of Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Khan families were also present at the screening. Seen were Hrithik’s dad Rakesh, uncle and music composer Rajesh, actor and former brother-in-law Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan’s parents, Sanjay Khan and Zarine.

The pictures and videos of Super 30 has generated a lot of interest, though the film has been mired in controversies too. The film was caught in the MeToo controversy when its director Vikas Behl was called out by a former colleague for sexual harassment. In the aftermath, his name was first dropped from the film’s posters but was later reinstated after an internal committee set up by one of its producers, Reliance Entertainment, could not find enough evidence against Vikas.

There was a furore online when the first pictures of Hrithik appeared with many on social media asking why was it needed to darken the lead actor’s face. Later, the film was again sucked into a mess when Kangana Ranaut’s Judgemental Hai Kya, previously called Mental Hai Kya, was expected to clash at the box office with Hrithik’s film. Super 30’s makers later brought forward the film’s release to July 12.

