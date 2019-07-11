Sona Mohapatra criticises Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, says actor has become ‘the monster she fought’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has hailed actor Kangana Ranaut for her courage and overcoming obstacles and has also slammed her for becoming a ‘monster after finding power’. She took to Twitter to react to the latest controversy that had Kangana being banned by the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India for fighting with a reporter at an event.

“When women fight an oppressive power structure,overcome obstacles & succeed,it’s a worthy celebration like nothing else!When they,thereafter BECOME the monsters they fought after finding power & learn the worst from the bullies,it’s such a tragedy. #KanganaRanaut hope u recover.”

She added, “fighting for a more equal & fair world is not about women becoming more like men or vice versa. Hopefully more women climbing the professional ladder or occupying positions of power in numbers at par with their male counterparts will only infuse the biotope with kinder energies.”

When women fight an oppressive power structure,overcome obstacles & succeed,it’s a worthy celebration like nothing else!When they,thereafter BECOME the monsters they fought after finding power & learn the worst from the bullies,it’s such a tragedy. #KanganaRanaut hope u recover — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

fighting for a more equal & fair world is not about women becoming more like men or vice versa. Hopefully more women climbing the professional ladder or occupying positions of power in numbers at par with their male counterparts will only infuse the biotope with kinder energies. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

Sona also reacted to Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who came out in support of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rangoli hailed Sandeep on Twitter saying, “This is how we need to demolish fake feminazi and movie mafia’s selective outrage, discrimination and outsiders bullying.”

Calling out Rangoli for supporting Sandeep, Sona tweeted, “Fake Feminazi = fake being opposite of genuine,Nazi being a cuss word.. means someone like you, whose not a feminist ? You need to demolish all such non ‘feminists’, you mean? Like yourself? ( P.S You are sounding deranged. Do yourself a favour,take a break, find your bearings).”

‘Fake Feminazi = fake being opposite of genuine,Nazi being a cuss word.. means someone like you, whose not a feminist ? You need to demolish all such non ‘feminists’, you mean? Like yourself? ( P.S You are sounding deranged. Do yourself a favour,take a break, find your bearings) https://t.co/41BF7IUrQT — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 10, 2019

Also read: Can Sacred Games 2 spoil the party for Mission Mangal, Batla House, Saaho? Here’s what experts say

Sona also reacted to a news portal who criticised her for slamming Kangana. She replied on Twitter, “When is the last time your joke of a portal put a spotlight on any music, song, singing or information of artistic / cultural significance? Cretin headlines & cretin content is what you specialise in. So your hardly in a position to comment on my talent, success or intellect.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:01 IST