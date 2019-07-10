Can Sacred Games 2 spoil the party for Mission Mangal, Batla House, Saaho? Here’s what experts say

This Independence Day will witness the year’s biggest clash at the box office with three much-anticipated films, Saaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House set to lock horns. To add to the stakes, the second season of hit Netflix’s superhit show, Sacred Games will be released on the streaming service on the same day, as well.

This means the August 15 weekend will see Akshay Kumar’s film on India’s Mars Mission clashing with John Abraham’s movie on Batla House encounter and Prabhas’ next release after Baahubali 2 as well as the highly popular show with an ensemble cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

While there is a lot for the audience to chose from on the August 15 holiday, trade analysts are not in favour of the clash. Trade analyst Girish Johar says, “The screens are limited and showcasing three films according to their respective durations becomes tough. The audience can watch a maximum of two films in a week but definitely not three. All three films will have to make a lot of noise in terms of marketing to get the attention of the audience. Since it’s a holiday weekend, the prices of the tickets are also higher which will discourage the audience to watch more than one film. This will increase the cut-throat competition between them.”

Kalki Koechlin has joined the cast of Sacred Games in season 2.

Talking about the disadvantages of such a clash, he adds, “When three films release together, the weakest film falls faster. And the film which emerges to be the best doesn’t get repeat audience. The audience prefers to go for another option rather than watching a good film again. For example, there are many who are watching Kabir Singh again which adds to the box office of the film.”

“Looking demographically, Saaho can be huge in South whereas Mission Mangal and Batla House can dominate the box office in North. But since Shraddha Kapoor also stars in Saaho, you never know if it may overtake them in the North.”

The second season of Netflix show, Sacred Games is one the most-awaited web series of the year and may be preferred by the laid-back audience. The first season was a runaway hit among the global audience as 2 out of 3 people who watched the show were outside of India:

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal revolves around India’s ambitious Mars Orbiter Mission and is expected to cater to the patriotic mood on August 15. The film will highlight the contribution of female scientists in India’s space project and boasts of a celebrated star cast of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

However, John Abraham’s encounter drama, Batla House also falls in a similar category and be preferred by those looking for some thrill and action. The film will revisit the infamous controversial encounter and may ride high on the curiosity quotient.

John Abraham in a still from Batla House.

Apart from these two, Prabhas’ big budget action film promises some never seen before action and stunts. The actor has a dedicated fan base of his own after the success of his debut film Baahubali: The Beginning, followed by its prequel Baahubali: The Conclusion that remains unbeaten as the biggest Indian grosser till date.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in a still from Saaho.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:17 IST