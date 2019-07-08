Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas shine as they groove to a peppy number. Watch

The much-awaited first song from Shraddha Kapoor-Prabhas’ Saaho, Psycho Saiyaan, is here. The song has already garnered more than 80,000 views on YouTube, within hours of it being launched online.A peppy dance number, the song stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

The multi-lingual song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi who has also written the song. The additional lyrics by Sreejo. The film has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously in India and abroad. The song shows Prabhas and Shraddha grooving in shiny outfits, in what looks like a discotheque.

Watch the song here:

Earlier, Shraddha had shared a teaser of the song and tweeted, “Aya mora Saiyaan Psycho here is the teaser! http://bit.ly/PsychoSaiyaanHindiTeaser … #SAAHO #15AugWithSaaho”

The film has been directed by Sujeeth while Vamsi and Pramod have produced it. The film is set to hit theatres on Independence Day (August 15). It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in prominent roles.

Shraddha will essay the role of a bold cop in the film. Saaho boasts of many high-quality action sequences, many of which have been shot in Abu Dhabi. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey.

Shraddha also has Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan lined up for release soon.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 11:47 IST