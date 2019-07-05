Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor gear up for an epic dance number. Watch

The teaser of the first song from Saaho titled Psycho Saiyaan is out and is enough to hint what actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are set to offer in the much-anticipated dance number. While Shraddha is seen grooving seductively to foot-tapping music in a glittery short dress, it is a welcome change to see Baahubali actor Prabhas matching dance steps with her.

The multi-lingual song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The latter has also written the song with additional lyrics by Sreejo.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi and Pramod, Saaho is set to hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15 this year. It is expected to clash with Bollywood film, Mission Mangal, which boasts of a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Shraddha will be seen playing the role of a bold cop and has several action scenes in the film. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey. The film has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in India and abroad.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spend some quality time together ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match. See pics

The trailer of the film was hailed by the fans for its high-speed chase sequences, thrilling music and catchy dialogues. Saaho reportedly features the most expensive action scene in Indian history which cost the makers approximate Rs 90 crore. Talking about the same, Prabhas had once told Khaleej Times. “We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:46 IST