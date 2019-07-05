Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spend some quality time together ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK, giving company to husband and cricketer Virat Kohli who has been leading Team India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka clash on Saturday, the two went around sightseeing in England and spend some quality time together.

Pictures of the two enjoying their time in the city were shared online. The two were spotted twinning in black and white on one of their outings. In the recent pictures, Anushka and Virat are seen casually dressed, in T-shirts, shorts and comfortable trousers.

Anushka had earlier shared a candid picture with Virat from one of their fun dates. She had captioned it, “Seal the silly.” Virat had also shared a picture from the same day as he and Anushka posed with a showpiece which read ‘Mr and Mrs’.

Anushka is currently on a break to give Virat company in England. She, however, went to Brussels for a photo shoot and shared pictures from there. Pictures of the actor posing for selfies with fans on a city street were shared online. She had also shared a picture of herself standing in a crowded train.

@AnushkaSharma during her pottery class in London 📸💕🇬🇧👩🏻‍🎨🏺 pic.twitter.com/uMOTjjLLLW — Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) June 28, 2019

The actor is reportedly learning pottery in her free time and has been attending regular classes in London for the same. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero and is currently working on her various production ventures.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 08:50 IST