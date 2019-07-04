Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ‘seal their silly moments’ in London amid World Cup 2019

Actor Anushka Sharma, who hasn’t been seen in a film since Zero last year, is busy enjoying some family time with husband Virat Kohli. After her pictures from Australia and New Zealand, her latest pictures from London will make you smile. Virat is with Team India in the UK as they play in the ICC World Cup.

Sharing a picture where Anushka is standing with her arm around Virat, she wrote: “Seal the silly moments.” In the picture, both are casually dressed — while Anushka wears a comfortable cream-coloured printed dress paired with sneakers, Virat keeps it cool in a black striped loose shirt, a pair of grey shorts, sneakers and a cap.

Virat too shared a picture, where both are in the same outfit, but it is indoors. Sharing it, he simply wrote: “Mr and Mrs.” While Virat has been busy, captaining in the Indian team in the ongoing ICC World Cup in England, Anushka has been taking things light.

Also read:Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets its new Dayaben in Vibhuti Sharma as Disha Vakani dropped: report

Sometime back in June, she had shared pictures from Brussels. She had written, sharing picture as an Instagram story, “Adios London, hello Brussels”. She was in Brussels for a shoot, but nothing much is known of it yet. Sharing another, she simply wrote: “Shining.” In the picture, the Sultan actor is seen posing in the middle of the road with sun rays coming from behind her. She upped the style quotient by pairing her black trousers and shirt with a denim jacket and white sneakers.

Her last release, Zero, was a dud at the box office but earlier in the year she delivered a moderate success with Yash Chopra Sui Dhaaga, where her co-star was Varun Dhawan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:16 IST