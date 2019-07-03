Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets its new Dayaben in Vibhuti Sharma as Disha Vakani dropped: report

After months of speculation, makers of popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may have found the replacement for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Reports claim that actor Vibhuti Sharma may have been finalised as the new face for the role that is now a household name.

A Spotboye report claimed that Vibhuti shot a demo scene for the show and makers have found her the closest to the character. Vibhuti has worked in popular shows like Ram Kapoor- Sakshi Tanwar’s Bade Achche Lagte Hain.

Disha, who created a huge fan following with to her act as Dayaben in the popular TV series, will not return as the producers are reportedly not ready to meet her demands. She went on a maternity leave in September 2017 and gave birth to a daughter in November. She has been a full-time mother since then.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Disha had asked for a fee hike as well as a change in her working hours. She was reportedly asking for Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, as opposed to her previous remuneration of Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode.

Attempts to reach the show’s producer Asit Modi went unanswered. Earlier, talking about rumours around Disha’s exit, Asit had said, “Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV, an actor is known for its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result.”

Disha married businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015. Before Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah she had done small roles in Devdas and Jodha Akbar.

