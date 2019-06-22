Disha Vakani may not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, show may get a new Dayaben in Ami Trivedi: reports

Actor Disha Vakani, who created a huge fan following thanks to her act as Dayaben in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, may not be the face of the popular character anymore. A Tellychakkar report claimed that she may not return to the show as the producers are not ready to meet her demands.

Disha went on a maternity leave in September 2017 and welcomed a daughter in November. She has been a full-time mother since then. Earlier this year, reports claimed Disha had demanded a fee hike and change in her working hours for her to return. She is asking for Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, as opposed to her previous remuneration of Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode.

According to a Mid Day report, Ami Trivedi may fill in Disha’s shoes. “No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out. It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can’t comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk (sic),” Ami was quoted as saying. She is best known for comic sitcoms Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Chidiya Ghar and Papad Pol.

Attempts to reach the show’s producer Asit Modi went unanswered. Disha married businessman Mayur Pandya in 2015. Before Taarak Mehta, she had done small roles in Devdas and Jodha Akbar.

