Taapsee Pannu to play ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj: report

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was seen in Badla and Game Over earlier this year, will be seen in a sports drama on cricketer Mithali Raj. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor is all set to play the ace Indian cricketer.

According to a source the project was announced back in September 2017. The report further said that while Taapsee and the filmmakers have agreed to do the film verbally, she is yet to sign the dotted line. Quoting a source, the report said: “The formalities will be done once the studio has a director on board. They have also locked the story but the script is still being developed.”

For Taapsee though, playing a sportsperson is not new. In Shaad Ali’s Soorma, she played a hockey player while in her upcoming film Saandh Ki Aankh, she will be seen playing a sharpshooter along with Bhumi Pednekar.

Taapsee has many interesting films in her kitty — she will be seen in Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal, Anurag Kashyap’s Saandh Ki Aankh and will also feature in Prakash Raj’s directorial Tadka. Her film, Game Over released recently. The actor, who has previously worked with Article 15's director Anubhav Sinha in Mulk, might work with him again.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on not winning awards despite films like Pink, Mulk: ‘Maybe it is not in my kundali after all’

In one of her latest Instagram posts, she wrote: “Been a proud part of one, yesterday saw the second one and now kick-starting the third one.” Taapsee is known for doing intense roles. Talking about them, she recently said that such roles took a toll on her mind and change her mental fabric a little bit.

“I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts after one year. She is traumatised. It was quite exhausting emotionally and playing such roles surely takes a toll on me,” she was quoted in IANS.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 13:17 IST