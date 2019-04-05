Taapsee Pannu on not winning awards despite films like Pink, Mulk: ‘Maybe it is not in my kundali after all’

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently said that getting nominated for film awards is not a yardstick to measure a good performance with. She explained her stance on the awards shows further at the recent HT India’s Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai.

“I don’t feel it anymore (the anger). Two years ago, around Pink, when I was fairly new at that time, so at that time it used to be a little weird, a little awkward that maybe I am not deserving enough at that time. Maybe I am new that’s why. Maybe because I have not worked in any of those Rs 100 crore films. So I even did Judwaa 2. I did a lot of things but then I thought maybe it is not in my ‘kundali’ at all,” she said.

Taapsee added that she has learn to accept it. “It’s okay. I think I can live with it. I am happy with it, I have accepted it. It took me two years to realise it. But now I am pretty much fine with it,” she said.

The actor recently replied a tweet by Quint, which pointed out several issues with this year’s Filmfare awards. The video addressed how the awards snow snubbed Taapsee for her performance in Manmarziyaan.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares video of a happy run at the beach to celebrate 20 million followers

“And the question number 10 to you lovely people... since when are these awards ultimate yardstick to how good you were??? The fact that you all missed me there is a big acknowledgement for me, I can happily live with that and make more such movies you love me in,” Taapsee wrote in her tweet.

Taapsee’s performances in Pink, Manmarziyaan, Mulk and more recently Badla, were appreciated by audiences and critics alike. She has worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and directors like Anurag Kashyap and Sujoy Ghosh.

And the question number 10 to you lovely people... since when are these awards ultimate yardstick to how good you were???

The fact that you all missed me there is a big acknowledgement for me, I can happily live with that and make more such movies you love me in ❤️ 🥂 @TheQuint https://t.co/LRCTh9N6PD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 29, 2019

The actor is currently shooting for Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. She has been sharing pictures from the film’s sets for a few weeks. In one of the images, Taapsee and Bhumi can be seen posing with cow dung cakes, while in another photograph, they are seen swinging by the hanging roots of a Banyan tree, being dressed in ghagras.

“What a wonderful smell...it seems something amazing is being cooked,” the Pink actor wrote while sharing the glimpses of rural life. The film is based on octogenarian sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Chandro, fondly called shooter ‘dadi’, is among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:29 IST