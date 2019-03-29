HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 live updates: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif win big
HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Live Updates: Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Taapsee Pannu have won awards.
11:35 pm IST
HT Hottest Trendsetter (male) goes to Akshay Kumar
11:30 pm IST
HT Hottest Trendsetter (female) is Katrina Kaif
11:30 pm IST
India’s most stylish (female) jury’s choice is Kareena Kapoor
11:20 pm IST
Kareena Kapoor is the showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s show
11:15 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Youth Icon
11:10 pm IST
HT Style Hall of Fame award, HT Most Stylish author
11 pm IST
Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal win awards
10:55 pm IST
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma rock the Black Carpet in all-black
10:50 pm IST
HT Style Game changer
10:45 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Filmmaker, HT Most Stylish Music Star
10:40 pm IST
Ranveer Singh arrives in style, behold his neon look
10:30 pm IST
HT Hottest Stylist
10:20 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Couple
10:10 pm IST
King Khan is in the house!
10 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Sports Personality, HT Style Trailblazer
-
IST
HT Most Stylish Media Personality, HT Most Stylish Artist, HT Most Stylish Business Personality
9:50 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Designer
9:45 pm IST
Hosts Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte kick off the show
9:40 pm IST
Kapil Sharma is in the house!
9:20 pm IST
Taapsee Pannu, Chunky Pandey, Karan Tacker and Tusshar Kapoor arrive
9:05 pm IST
Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu arrive
9 pm IST
More stars arrive, see their pictures here
8:45 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana arrives at the Black Carpet.
8:30 pm IST
Nia Sharma and Sohum Shah stun in black
8:15 pm IST
Check out more pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte
7:55 pm IST
Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal arrive
7:50 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana to set the stage on fire
7:40 pm IST
The stage is set for the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019
7:30 pm IST
Catch up with 2018’s big winners
7:15 pm IST
Manish Malhotra shares previews on Instagram
7 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana spotted at rehearsal
The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at the St Regis in Mumbai on Friday. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan are in attendance.
This is the second edition of the India’s Most Stylish awards, which saw Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal pick up major wins.
Vicky and Radhika Apte, who were a part of the ensemble cast of the anthology film Lust Stories - although in different segments - were among the first to arrive on the ‘black carpet’. They hosted the event.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 here:
HT Hottest Trendsetter (male) goes to Akshay Kumar
Sunny Leone and Dimple Kapadia give away the award for HT Hottest Trendsetter (male) to Akshay Kumar.
HT Hottest Trendsetter (female) is Katrina Kaif
“I am sharing a stage with Akshay after a long time and that really means something to me,” Katrina said in her speech.
India’s most stylish (female) jury’s choice is Kareena Kapoor
“Who better than Manish to give me the stylish award,” Kareena said. “I am accepting this award on my son Taimur’s behalf, the most stylish man alive. And he is definitely more stylish than you Ranveer.”
Kareena Kapoor is the showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s show
Designer Manish Malhotra showcased his work in a stunning fashion show.
HT Most Stylish Youth Icon
Kartik Aaryan wins the HT Most Stylish Youth Icon, his parents accepted the award on his behalf.
HT Style Hall of Fame award, HT Most Stylish author
Waheeda Rahman wins the HT Style Hall of Fame award, gets a standing ovation. “I knew the parents of a jury member before he was born, Karan Johar. Thank you Karan, thank you jury,” she said.
Twinkle Khanna won the HT Most Stylish author award. She said, “Steve jobs wore black turtleneck everyday of his life and he was a genius, Karan has never repeated the same dress so I don’t know what it says about him.” Twinkle dubbed Karan and herself Tweedledum and Tweedledee.
Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal win awards
Jeep Badge of Honour goes to Vicky Kaushal, HT Most Stylish director (male) is Rohit Shetty. Rohit said, “Last year I gave the biggest hit, this is my first award.”
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma rock the Black Carpet in all-black
Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma are here. Check out pictures.
HT Style Game changer
HT Style Game changer award goes to Sonakshi Sinha, who says, “My game has had to be changed very drastically, and trust me it takes an army of people. I have inherited some of that shotgun swag and I carry it well.”
HT Most Stylish Filmmaker, HT Most Stylish Music Star
Ekta Kapoor wins the HT Most Stylish Filmmaker award, while the HT Most Stylish Music Star award goes to Tanishk Bagchi. “I don’t think I have ever got a style award, I have featured so many times on worst dressed lists due to bloopers,” said Ekta.
Ranveer Singh arrives in style, behold his neon look
Actor Ranveer Singh made a splashy entrance at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards. Wearing a neon suit and a new moustache, the Gully Boy actor was in his element.
HT Hottest Stylist
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda wins. He says in his acceptance speech, “Mumbai if you are wondering who the f**k this is, I am a Telugu actor.”
HT Most Stylish Couple
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have won the HT Most Stylish Couple award. “Everything I know about style is actually Gauri,” Shah Rukh said. Gauri added, “Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six.”
Shah Rukh continued, “I am basic and boring and she brings in the beauty.” Reacting to the couple’s old photos, Shah Rukh said, “I was very poor and Gauri was middle class when we shot this picture. I had promised to take her to Paris but I took her to Darjeeling and thought she will take it as Paris. This is our honeymoon in Darjeeling.”
King Khan is in the house!
Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the event with wife Gauri Khan. He also danced with host Radhika Apte on stage.
HT Most Stylish Sports Personality, HT Style Trailblazer
HT Most Stylish Sports Personality award goes to Heena Sidhu. The award was presented by Aparshakti Khurana. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was presented with the HT Style Trailblazer award by Chunky Pandey and Renu Tandon. “At least some award show has considered me worthy,” said Taapsee in her acceptance speech.
HT Most Stylish Media Personality, HT Most Stylish Artist, HT Most Stylish Business Personality
Journalist Shireen Bhan wins the second award of the evening. She said in her acceptance speech that style for her is having a point of view and having courage to express that point of view.
The HT Most Stylish Artist award goes to Mithu Sen. The award was presented by Amyra Dastur. The HT Most Stylish Business Personality goes to Natasha Poonawala.
HT Most Stylish Designer
The first award of the evening goes to Anamika Khanna. She said the award “empowers me to take more steps that are just mine.” The award was presented by Sheetal Mafatlal and Gauahar Khan.
Hosts Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte kick off the show
“This is our first time as hosts, and we’re really looking forward to it, so, yeah, fingers crossed,” Vicky said at the event.
Kapil Sharma is in the house!
TV host and comedian Kapil Sharma has arrived at the Black Carpet for the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 - wearing denims and neon sneakers!
Taapsee Pannu, Chunky Pandey, Karan Tacker and Tusshar Kapoor arrive
Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu, television star Karan Tacker, Tusshar Kapoor and Chunky Pandey were the next to arrive at the Black Carpet for the HT India’s Most Stylish awards.
Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu arrive
Actors Diana Penty, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu have arrived at the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019. Angad said he’s wearing Raghavendra Rathore, while Kunal said he didn’t know who designed his outfit. “I feel confident and ready to take over the world,” Diana said.
Director Rohit Shetty said his brother Naveen Shetty designed his outfit for the evening. Also spotted was Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother, Aparshakti Khurana.
More stars arrive, see their pictures here
Actors Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur and Gauahar Khan have arrived at the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 awards.
Ayushmann Khurrana arrives at the Black Carpet.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has arrived at the Black Carpet, looking dapper with a moustache.
Nia Sharma and Sohum Shah stun in black
TV actor Nia Sharma, known for Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and actor Sohum Shah, known for Tumbbad, arrive on the ‘black carpet’, in black.
Check out more pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte
Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte, who were a part of the anthology film Lust Stories, were among the firs to arrive on the ‘black carpet’. Check out their pictures. “This is our first time as hosts, and we’re really looking forward to it, so, yeah, fingers crossed,” Vicky said from the event.
Ayushmann Khurrana to set the stage on fire
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will perform at the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019. Video and pictures of his rehearsal are right here!
The stage is set for the HT India’s Most Stylish 2019
Final checks are being conducted at the St Regis in Mumbai. Check out some pictures from just minutes before the show begins.
Catch up with 2018’s big winners
While Deepika Padukone won the India’s Most Stylish (female) award at the 2018 ceremony, Sonam took home the Global Style Icon Award. Kamal Haasan accepted the Hall of Fame award from his Sadma co-star, the late Sridevi and Rekha gave the sweetest speech about her mother and why sarees were so close to her heart. Read more about the 2018 show here.
Manish Malhotra shares previews on Instagram
Designer Manish Malhotra, whose creations will be showcased at the show, posted pictures ahead of the event, on his Instagram. He said at the red carpet, “I think these days men and women aren’t fearing being themselves, and I think that’s phenomenal.”
Ayushmann Khurrana spotted at rehearsal
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered back-to-back hits with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho in 2018, was spotted rehearsing on stage at the Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019.