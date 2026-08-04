Azamgarh: 3 killed as diesel tanker catches fire after crashing into transformer pole

Three people were killed after a diesel-laden tanker caught fire following a collision with a transformer pole near an electricity substation at Maltari-Mirzapur under the Jiyanpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Representational image.

The impact triggered a massive fire that engulfed the tanker within minutes, leaving bystanders unable to approach the vehicle to help.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot, and six fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. By the time the blaze was brought under control, the tanker had been completely gutted.

Three people travelling in the tanker were burnt to death in the incident. One of the deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar (26), a resident of Bhikhampur village under the Mehnagar police station area. His family was informed of the tragedy.

Sagari Police circle officer Deshraj Singh said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the two other victims.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Officials said the exact cause of the accident is being probed and further details will be released after the remaining victims are identified and other facts are verified.