HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Black Carpet: Radhika stuns in yellow ruffle gown, Diana shines in black, Vicky and Ayushmann look dapper

The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at St. Regis in Mumbai tonight. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha and Kartik Aaryan are expected to attend. The awards celebrate their eighth anniversary this year and industry’s best-dressed celebrities. Designer Manish Malhotra will be displaying his creations with a special show.

Radhika Apte walked the at Ht Most Stylish awards 2019 red carpet in a mustard yellow strapless ruffled gown. The Sacred Games actor wore her hair in a sleek low bun and completed her look with red lips. Vicky Kaushal, the host for the night sported a white and black tuxedo. The Uri actor completed his look with a dual bow-tie in black and white. His jacket had a silver geometric pattern on the right side.

Ayushmann Khurrana chose a three-piece suit with a gold detail jacket for the red carpet. The Andhadhun star finished his look with a black bow-tie.

Actor Diana Penty chose a black gown with a high slit and shimmer details. She chose strappy black heels to complement her outfit and finished her look with toned down make-up and nude lips.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 21:47 IST