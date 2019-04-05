Katrina Kaif shares video of a happy run at the beach to celebrate 20 million followers

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a special new video to thanks her 20 million strong family on Instagram. The video shows her running with a big smile at a beach.

“20 million insta family...thank u for all the love,” she captioned the post. She is seen in a red top and blue denim shorts, running in the sun with her arms wide open. Her fans loved the video as well and congratulated her on touching the milestone.

“Congratulation queen millions are on the way love you happy holidays,” wrote a fan. “Yes waiting to see this happiness on Ur face @katrinakaif from long time....Super Congratulations Queen ...keep posting,” wrote another.

Katrina has finished shooting for Bharat with Salman Khan. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be Salman and Katrina’s sixth film together. Katrina was roped in for the film after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out.

Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani. Katrina had also signed ABCD 3 with Varun Dhawan but later quit the project. It then went to Shraddha Kapoor.

The trailer of Bharat will launch on April 24 and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared some more details about the upcoming period drama, including the final release date, trailer release date and trailer launch date.

“And here’s some #Xclusiv info on Salman Khan starrer #Bharat... * #BharatTrailer will be launched on 24 April 2019. * #BharatTrailer will be showcased with #AvengersEndgame on 26 April 2019. * Release date locked: 5 June 2019. #Eid2019,” he tweeted. In January, the makers of Bharat had unveiled the first teaser of the film. The 1.26 minute teaser showed the Dabangg actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character’s life.Even though the teaser introduced different shades of Salmans’ characters, it did not reveal anything about Katrina’s character.

