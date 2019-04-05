Jonas Brothers’ new song drops Cool Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner references. Watch video

The Jonas Brothers have released their second music video after announcing their comeback with the recent Sucker. Titled Cool, the three-minute video has a smooth ‘60s vibe, and has been shot in sunny Miami.

Nick Jonas seems to have graduated to frontman in this second coming of the Jonas Brothers. The former boy band disbanded in 2013 to focus on individual careers.

Several pictures from the sets of the music video had been shared online recently. The pictures also showed Nick’s wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and Joe Jonas’ fiance, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The two actors, along with Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle, had even made appearances in the Sucker music video, which was shot in the style of a Victorian costume drama, mixed with Alice in Wonderland quirkiness. They don’t appear to be a part of the new video.

However, Nick does seem to drop a reference to the year he has had. “I’ve been having a good year,” he sings, possibly making a reference to 2018, and getting married. Joe’s reference to his better half is more direct. “I come back home, sitting there waiting like its Game of Thrones,” he sings.

The Cool video shows the brothers dressed in baggy suits, sporting stylish shades, and prancing about near flashy supercars. The vibe of the music is perfectly suited to the summer.

The brothers have said that they intend on going all out with the reunion. They will soon embark on a world tour, and will be featured in an accompanying Amazon Prime video documentary series.

It was previously reported that the band disbanded once again after a brief reunion to ‘friction’ between the brothers. “We were forced to be together because we were working together; when that’s no longer there, then you make the personal decision and choice to spend the time or not,” Kevin Jonas explained back in 2016, according to Huffington Post. “You learn very quickly where you feel fulfilled and where you don’t.”

Nick in a more recent interview to HuffPost said about the reunion, “It’s not to be believed. We wake up in the morning and pinch ourselves. We didn’t know what to expect when launching this new chapter, and coming back as the Brothers, but to have this outpouring of love and support for this song and this video, and just for us, feels incredible and we don’t take it for granted for one minute. We’re thankful just to our fans who have stuck with us for so long. I just can’t wait to get out and play for them this year, at some point.”

