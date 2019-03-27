Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are collaborating on a new music video? See first pics

Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin are in no mood to slow down after their successful collaboration, Sucker. Jonas Brothers are at present in Miami and shooting a music video for their new single. While the weekend saw Nick’s wife, actor Priyanka Chopra sharing the photos from a yacht party which had all of the Jonases, the week appeared to have started on a busier note as Nick, Kevin and Joe were seen shooting for their retro-themed song.

While Sucker had Nick, Joe and Kevin with their partners Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Daniella, it is not clear if the new single will feature the ladies. However, Priyanka and Sophie have accompanied the brothers to Florida and have been sharing constant updates from there.

On Wednesday, Nick shared his look from the new song and he was dressed in an oversized teal coloured suit. He had a pocket square hanging out of his jacket, with a gold chain and watch. He captioned the video, “Coming soon,” to which Priyanka replied, “Nuff said”.

He was seen dancing in front of a yellow Ferrari in photos shared by fanclubs. Brothers Joe and Kevin were also seen in retro-inspired outfits as they danced to the song. They were accompanied by colourfully-dressed back-up dancers.

Also read: Priyanka makes Nick, Sophie dance to Kareena Kapoor’s Tareefan

Earlier, speaking to Huffington Post, Nick spoke about the brothers coming together again, “It’s not to be believed. We wake up in the morning and pinch ourselves. We didn’t know what to expect when launching this new chapter, and coming back as the Brothers, but to have this outpouring of love and support for this song and this video, and just for us, feels incredible and we don’t take it for granted for one minute. We’re thankful just to our fans who have stuck with us for so long. I just can’t wait to get out and play for them this year, at some point.”

Priyanka and Nick have been in Florida for the last few days and their vacation photos have gone viral. Priyanka and Nick, along with Sophie and Joe, were also seen dancing to Bollywood songs as well as Sucker.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:58 IST